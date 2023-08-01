Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passes away aged 25

The Oakland Fire Department stated that it responded to a medical emergency at about 11:30 a.m., adding that the patient was "already deceased" by the time they arrived. According to the fire department, the cause of death is unknown.

Angus Cloud, the actor who starred in HBO hit teen drama, Euphoria, was found dead in Oakland, California. The actor who portrayed the role of the drug dealer "Fezco" in the series was only 25 years old when he passed away on July 31, 2023.

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc

Angus’s family gave a statement to TMZ, saying, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

According to BBC, Cloud used to work in a chicken and waffle joint before he was discovered by a casting company’s agent whilst walking down the street. Initially, he believed it to be a scam. At that time, he had no aspirations of becoming an actor or appearing on the big screen. Soon after, Cloud was cast in two movies, North Hollywood and The Line. although the roles were of minor importance, they helped paved the way for his stardom.

In 2019, Angus joined the cast of Euphoria and portrayed the character of the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill. The role charted his way to stardom and made him one of the fan favourites. It is unclear how the show makers will continue the story of his character.

Euphoria’s director Sam Levinson says “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.”