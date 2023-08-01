Google celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 with a special Google Doodle

The FIFA Women's World Cup is just around the corner. Google is celebrating it with a special Google Doodle. Here is what you need to know.

Saumya
By Saumya
Aug 1, 2023, 01:52 EDT
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is underway, co-hosted by two Oceanic countries, Australia and New Zealand. To celebrate the global sporting event, Google has unveiled a special doodle and a fun multiplayer game. 

This doodle is available in various selected countries around the world, and the multiplayer game was announced on the inauguration of the World Cup, July 20. 

To access the Google Doodle on your device, open Google or Chrome and instead of the Google's logo, you will find the doodle there. Click on it and you will be redirected to the about of doodles and the archives. 

The competition in this FIFA Women's World Cup is fierce, with numerous teams vying for the opportunity to qualify, but only 32 will earn the chance to compete for the prestigious trophy on the international stage. The 2023 World Cup will mark the ninth time the event is held.

As the group stage draws to a close on August 3, soccer fans are eagerly awaiting the Round of 16 matches scheduled for August 5 to 8, and the highly anticipated final match taking place on August 20. As all four teams continue to vie for a spot in the knockout stage, the excitement and competition are soaring. The world watches with enthusiasm and anticipation, as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup promises to deliver captivating moments and cherished memories for football enthusiasts globally.

