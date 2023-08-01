Google celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 with a special Google Doodle

The FIFA Women's World Cup is just around the corner. Google is celebrating it with a special Google Doodle. Here is what you need to know.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is underway, co-hosted by two Oceanic countries, Australia and New Zealand. To celebrate the global sporting event, Google has unveiled a special doodle and a fun multiplayer game. This doodle is available in various selected countries around the world, and the multiplayer game was announced on the inauguration of the World Cup, July 20.

To access the Google Doodle on your device, open Google or Chrome and instead of the Google's logo, you will find the doodle there. Click on it and you will be redirected to the about of doodles and the archives. The competition in this FIFA Women's World Cup is fierce, with numerous teams vying for the opportunity to qualify, but only 32 will earn the chance to compete for the prestigious trophy on the international stage. The 2023 World Cup will mark the ninth time the event is held.