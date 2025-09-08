International Literacy Day U.S. 2025: History, Significance and Celebrations in America

International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 each year as a worldwide recognition of the role literacy plays in individuals and their societies. The observance, created by UNESCO in 1966, promotes literacy as a human right and a means to advance social and economic development. In the 2025 observance, the importance of literacy in the United States will help promote the role of literacy in closing the educational gap and preparing citizens to embrace a technology-centric future. With schools, libraries, and organizations around the nation engaged with the observance, International Literacy Day considers not only the history of literacy and its global importance but also its context within the American experience, including the challenges we face as well as our accomplishments, to encourage those engaged in the observance to raise awareness of literacy issues in the modern world.

International Literacy Day was first proclaimed by UNESCO in 1966 and has been celebrated (or observed) worldwide every year on September 8 since 1967. While International Literacy Day began as a worldwide initiative, the United States quickly adapted the observance as an extension of its commitments to enhance and educate literacy standards in our communities. In America, the day evolved into an opportunity for schools, libraries, and non-profit organizations to address different types of literacy issues with children, adults, and vulnerable populations. Over the past several decades, charity organizations in America, such as ProLiteracy and the National Center for Families Learning - have been pivotal in connecting their local efforts to the original call of International Literacy Day. Thus, the history of International Literacy Day (as an indication of community priorities) is representative of not only UNESCO's global vision, but also an emphasis on equity and lifelong learning across the United States.

Significance of International Literacy Day in America For the U.S., International Literacy Day is more than a commemoration of international efforts. It serves as a reminder of the many disparities in literacy levels. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), 21% of American adults have "below-basic literacy", which fundamentally impacts accessible employment, healthcare management, and supporting their children's education. This problem is most acute in both immigrant communities and rural under-serviced regions. In 2025, the relevance expands further with shifts toward digital literacy as many jobs and services now require dexterity on the internet. This day allows us to shine a light on our educational literacy gaps, while also celebrating inspiring work and commitments like ProLiteracy’s community programming, family literacy projects, and federal funding for adult education.