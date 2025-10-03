What is International Observe the Moon Night 2025? Each year, International Observe the Moon Night brings together people worldwide to celebrate lunar science, culture, and observation. International Observe the Moon Night 2025 is on October 04. In 2025, NASA expects nearly one million participants through 700+ official worldwide events and countless independent viewing sessions. Originating in 2010, this annual event inspires curiosity about the Moon and encourages appreciation for its beauty and scientific importance. According to NASA, events range from public telescope viewings to interactive livestreams, offering ways for everyone from casual stargazers to seasoned astronomers to take part in the experience. Read on to know the Date, Time, how, when, and where to watch live lunar events to join global celebrations.

It aims to promote lunar science awareness and unite enthusiasts regardless of location.

The event is supported by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Science Mission Directorate at NASA. International Observe the Moon Night 2025: Date & Time The event is planned for Saturday, October 4, 2025, timed for the Moon’s first quarter phase, offering excellent visibility for features and shadows.