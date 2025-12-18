The Moon, which is the nearest astronomical object to Earth, has an intriguing series of phases to which human beings have long held an interest. The orientation of the Moon relative to both Earth and Sun is responsible for the varying amounts of illumination received on the Moon’s surface viewed from Earth. The principal phases, in order beginning with the New Moon before proceeding through Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon and, then finally, Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent, each possess individual beauty and importance, with the Moon's phases playing an integral role in the determination of tides, calendars, and cultural traditions across the planet. In addition to being a scientific phenomenon, observing the Moon’s phases gives insight into the rhythms of nature, revealing passageways through time, thus making it an important yet poetic aspect of our daily view of the sky.

Below are the basic phases of the moon, simply defined: 1. New Moon The Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun, with the dark side of the Moon facing us. This phase of the Moon cannot be seen at night. 2. Waxing Crescent A small arc of brightening moonlight starts to emerge from its dark New Moon phase. The term "waxing" refers to the increase of illuminated area of the Moon. 3. First Quarter Moon 50% or half of the Moon is illuminated on the right side (in the Northern Hemisphere) and this shape will be in a perfect half-circle. 4. Waxing Gibbous The Moon is now brightly lit up and will continue to increase in brightness until it gets to full moon position. 5. Full Moon The Moon is now completely illuminated and will rise at sunset and will shine all night long.

6. Waning Gibbous The illuminated portion of the Moon is beginning to decrease in size (waxing) after reaching full moon position. More than 50% of the Moon is illuminated but getting smaller. 7. Last Quarter Moon The Moon is half illuminated again. This time left side is illuminated (in Northern Hemisphere). 8. Waning Crescent There is a very small amount of light emitted from the Moon before going back to the original position of the moon (New). All of the moon phases will repeat in a 29.5-day cycle, which creates what is called the "lunar cycle," which occurs each month. What is today’s moon phase? The Moon is presently in the waning crescent phase, leaving just a small arc of light as the cycle comes to completion. This phase occurs before the New Moon when the Moon is gradually disappearing from view as the next cycle begins.