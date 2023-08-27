NASA's Crew-7 Mission Launches 4 Astronauts Into The Orbit. Here's Everything You Must Be Knowing!

NASA sent four astronauts hailing from four different countries, namely the United States, Japan, Russia, and Denmark through a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 26. This venture was special in a different sense, as it was the very first take-off by the US in which all the astronauts on the spacecraft actually hailed from different countries. Let's talk about the mission.

The Crew-7 Mission

The mission is called Crew-7. It includes Jasmin Moghbeli, a NASA astronaut, Andreas Mogensen, a European Space Agency astronaut, Konstantin Borisov, a Roscosmos cosmonaut, and Satoshi Furukawa, a JAXA astronaut. It was expected that they reach the ISS on Sunday. There have been four astronauts staying up there since the month of March. This new batch of astronauts will be replacing the previous batch and will be staying at the ISS for the upcoming six months. They will be conducting a wide array of experiments.