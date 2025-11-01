NYC Marathon 2025: Get, Set, Go! The most anticipated New York City Marathon is here. The New York City Marathon is one of the world’s largest marathons, and is scheduled for November 2, 2025. The New York Road Runners (NYRR) organises the marathon every year. It draws over 55,000 participants from across the globe, running a famous 26.2-mile course covering all five NYC boroughs.

The NYC race 2025 starts on Staten Island’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finishes in Central Park, Manhattan. According to NYRR, the marathon’s impact includes major road closures and transit adjustments affecting millions of residents and visitors. Preparation and awareness of timing and logistics are key for runners, spectators, and commuters alike.

When is the 2025 NYC Marathon?

The 2025 NYC Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Runners begin in waves starting from 8:00 a.m. ET, continuing until late morning. The professional men’s wheelchair division starts first, followed by various age and ability groups.