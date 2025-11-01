NYC Marathon 2025: Get, Set, Go! The most anticipated New York City Marathon is here. The New York City Marathon is one of the world’s largest marathons, and is scheduled for November 2, 2025. The New York Road Runners (NYRR) organises the marathon every year. It draws over 55,000 participants from across the globe, running a famous 26.2-mile course covering all five NYC boroughs.
The NYC race 2025 starts on Staten Island’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finishes in Central Park, Manhattan. According to NYRR, the marathon’s impact includes major road closures and transit adjustments affecting millions of residents and visitors. Preparation and awareness of timing and logistics are key for runners, spectators, and commuters alike.
When is the 2025 NYC Marathon?
The 2025 NYC Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Runners begin in waves starting from 8:00 a.m. ET, continuing until late morning. The professional men’s wheelchair division starts first, followed by various age and ability groups.
NYC Marathon 2025 Start Time
The first wave of the 2025 NYC Marathon kicks off at 8:00 a.m. ET. Multiple subsequent wave starts occur until approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. This staggered start helps manage the large field and ensures a smooth race flow.
|Time (ET)
|Division/Group
|8:00 a.m.
|Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division
|8:02 a.m.
|Women’s Professional Wheelchair Division
|8:22 a.m.
|Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities
|8:35 a.m.
|Professional Women’s Open Division
|9:05 a.m.
|Professional Men’s Open Division
|9:10 a.m.
|Wave 1
|9:45 a.m.
|Wave 2
|10:20 a.m.
|Wave 3
|10:55 a.m.
|Wave 4
|11:30 a.m.
|Wave 5
Road Closure Due to NYC Marathon
The 2025 NYC Marathon promises an exciting day for runners and fans, showcasing New York City’s vibrant spirit and global sportsmanship.
-
Roads and bridges across Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and The Bronx will close from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.
-
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge shuts down from midnight before race day until early afternoon.
-
Key routes like Brooklyn’s 4th Avenue, Queensboro Bridge lanes, and Central Park roads will be closed.
-
Motorists should plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time on race day.
NYC Marathon: What to Know?
Knowing the NYC Marathon 2025 date, start times, road closures, and key event details ensures a safe and enjoyable experience whether running, cheering, or commuting through the city.
-
Over 55,000 runners participate annually, coming from around 150 countries.
-
The marathon is broadcast live on ESPN and available on streaming platforms.
-
Participants must prepare for variable November weather, ranging typically from 40-60°F.
-
Hydration stations, medical aid, and security are available throughout the course.
-
Spectators can find designated viewing areas along the route.
Conclusion
