The Oldest Wood Structure of the World Found in Zambia

The oldest wooden structure on the Earth was unearthed by a team of archaeologists working near the Kalambo Falls in Zambia.
According to scientists, the structure is actually made from wooden logs; those derived from a large-fruited willow tree. The structure was intentionally created approximately 476,000 years ago. The structure is embedded in clay and then preserved by a high water table.
The specimen was made prior to the advent of Homo sapiens. On this, the archaeologists say that the specimen indicates a higher cognitive ability of such ancient ancestors.
While the one discovered in Zambia is the oldest wooden structure, the one which was considered the oldest before this discovery was just 9,000 years old. Moreover, the oldest wooden artifact was found in Israel, and is a 780,000 year old plank fragment.
What does the finding suggest?
An archaeologist from the University of Liverpool, UK, Larry Barham expressed that the structure, situated above a waterfall 235 meter high, on the banks of Kalambo River of Zambia, had been found by a fluke in the year 2019.
"The framework could have supported a walkway or platform raised above the seasonally wet surroundings. A platform could have multiple purposes including storage of firewood, tools, food and as a foundation on which to place a hut," said Larry Barham.
"Not only did the working of trees require considerable skill, the right tools and planning, the effort involved suggests that the makers were staying in the location for extended periods whereas we have always had a model of Stone Age people as nomadic," he further added.
As per Larry Barham, "Use of wood in this way suggests the cognitive ability to these early humans was greater than we have believed based on stone tools alone."
A couple of wooden tools gave also been found from the same time at the site. However, the researchers say that no skeletal remains have been found.
