The Oldest Wood Structure of the World Found in Zambia

Here comes a new discovery! The oldest wood structure of the world is found in Zambia. What does this structure indicate about species prior to homo sapiens?

The oldest wooden structure on the Earth was unearthed by a team of archaeologists working near the Kalambo Falls in Zambia. According to scientists, the structure is actually made from wooden logs; those derived from a large-fruited willow tree. The structure was intentionally created approximately 476,000 years ago. The structure is embedded in clay and then preserved by a high water table.

The specimen was made prior to the advent of Homo sapiens. On this, the archaeologists say that the specimen indicates a higher cognitive ability of such ancient ancestors. ALSO READ: Caste Bias Could Be Banned In California, Making it the First State to do so. Here's Everything You Need to Know!

While the one discovered in Zambia is the oldest wooden structure, the one which was considered the oldest before this discovery was just 9,000 years old. Moreover, the oldest wooden artifact was found in Israel, and is a 780,000 year old plank fragment. ALSO READ: What is the Hispanic Heritage Month? Why is the observance split in two months?

What does the finding suggest? An archaeologist from the University of Liverpool, UK, Larry Barham expressed that the structure, situated above a waterfall 235 meter high, on the banks of Kalambo River of Zambia, had been found by a fluke in the year 2019. "The framework could have supported a walkway or platform raised above the seasonally wet surroundings. A platform could have multiple purposes including storage of firewood, tools, food and as a foundation on which to place a hut," said Larry Barham.