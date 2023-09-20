NASA Report Does Not Proof Stating UFOs To Be Extraterrestrial

Are UFOs extraterrestrial? Well, a report by NASA does not confirm that. Read on.

NASA convened a group of independent scientists who worked together to release a report. The 33-page report stated the ways NASA can help in digging deep into the world of UAPs- Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, which are commonly called UFOs as well. After the publication of the report, Mark Mclnerney was appointed by NASA as the first director of UAP research. “This is the first time that NASA has taken concrete action to seriously look into UAP,” expressed Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator. “We start this without any preconceived notions but understanding that we’re in a world of discovery,” he further added.

The report recommends the agency make use of its technological expertise, resources, Earth-observing satellites, and partnerships to aid in creating a dataset to know more about future UAP. The report also recommends the use of crowdsourcing techniques, like smartphone apps, that may make it possible for citizen scientists to submit observations. A majority of UAP reports have called them to be akin to objects like weather balloons, planes, or drones. However, in a few cases, the prompts point towards speculation of aliens. No conclusive evidence pointing to UAPs having extraterrestrial origins, however, is found by scientists as of now.

However, this does not mean that alien technology should be entirely ruled out. However, this phenomenon should only be made to use as a "hypothesis of last resort-the answer we turn to only after ruling out all other possibilities", as stated by the report. Despite not being related to aliens, the origin of UAPs may still represent some novel scientific phenomena. Therefore, better and in-depth research on such mysterious objects could prove to be valuable.