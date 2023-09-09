FAA Suggests 63 Corrective Actions To SpaceX After Starship Heavy Incident. Here's Everything To Know About It

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration stated that SpaceX was required to take a total of 63 corrective actions before another test flight. The FAA has said that unless these 63 actions are done, SpaceX ought to keep its Starship grounded. The probe by the agency was concluded into the launch of April 20 from Texas that led to the explosion of the Starship post liftoff.
Redesigning vehicle hardware, redesigning the launch pad, inclusion of additional reviews in designing, additional testing and analysis of safety-critical systems, and application of change control practices, are some of the corrective actions suggested.
On Tuesday, SpaceX posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, that showcased the scene of the Starbase where a fully stacked Starship on the launchpad could be seen. The facility is situated in Texas.
The agency further stated that not only is SpaceX required to cater to the corrective actions suggested by the FAA, but it also must apply for a license modification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
On Friday, through an online post, SpaceX stated that "Starship's first flight test provided numerous lessons learned that are directly contributing to several upgrades being made both to the vehicle and ground infrastructure to improve the probability of success on future Starship flights."
The company pointed out that it conducted modifications relating to the launchpad, leaks, and the Autonomous Flight Safety System, along with other things that the Federal Aviation Administration had pointed out. The post further said that a full suite of system performance upgrades is also being implemented by SpaceX unrelating to any issues seen at the time of the first flight test.
