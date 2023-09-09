FAA Suggests 63 Corrective Actions To SpaceX After Starship Heavy Incident. Here's Everything To Know About It

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration stated that SpaceX was required to take a total of 63 corrective actions before another test flight. The FAA has said that unless these 63 actions are done, SpaceX ought to keep its Starship grounded. The probe by the agency was concluded into the launch of April 20 from Texas that led to the explosion of the Starship post liftoff.

Redesigning vehicle hardware, redesigning the launch pad, inclusion of additional reviews in designing, additional testing and analysis of safety-critical systems, and application of change control practices, are some of the corrective actions suggested.