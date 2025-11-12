U.S. Government Shutdown Ends: After more than six weeks of a historic U.S. government shutdown, relief appears to be on the horizon. The House is expected to pass legislation on Wednesday to fund the government through January, following the Senate’s 60–40 approval. Yet, as Forbes reports, Americans should not expect an instant return to normalcy—many critical services may take days or even weeks to stabilise. BREAKING: The House Rules Committee voted 8-4 to advance the Senate-passed government funding package. It now goes to the House floor for consideration.



Key Sectors Impacted by the U.S. Government Shutdown and Their Expected Recovery Timelines As the U.S. government reopens, there are few highlights on how major sectors, from flights and food aid to national parks and paychecks, will recover in the coming weeks. The table below shows the list of all those sectors:

S. No Sector / Service Expected Recovery Timeline (Post-Reopening) 1. Flights and Air Travel Airlines may take weeks to rebuild routes and staffing; Thanksgiving travel is likely to be affected. 2. Economic Data & Federal Reporting The September jobs report will be released soon after reopening; the October data may take several weeks. 3. SNAP Benefits & Food Assistance Benefits could resume within days of funding, but distribution delays are expected in some states. 4. Museums, Parks & Public Spaces Likely to reopen within 4–5 days, based on 2019 precedent; USPS mail service unaffected. 5. Federal Workers & Back Pay Back pay is mandated by law, but may take up to two months for full reimbursement (as in 2019). 6. Economic & Policy Impact GDP growth cut from 3% to 1.5% (per Forbes); economic stabilisation may take several weeks.

According to Forbes, the end of the U.S. government shutdown sets off a massive recovery effort across key sectors, from air travel and food assistance to economic data and back pay for millions of federal workers. 1. Flights and Air Travel According to Forbes, the aviation sector faces one of the longest recoveries. Airlines must rebuild flight schedules and manage staffing shortages after air traffic controllers worked weeks without pay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that 15 to 20 controllers retired each day during the shutdown—far higher than the typical four daily retirements. Experts told Forbes and USA Today that disruptions could persist well into the Thanksgiving travel season as airlines attempt to reassign crews and restore capacity. 2. Economic Data and Federal Reporting

The shutdown also froze the government’s ability to produce key economic indicators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will likely release the long-delayed September jobs report shortly after reopening, economists told The Wall Street Journal. However, October reports, such as the unemployment rate and producer-price index, may be slower to return, since data collection and surveys were halted for over a month. This delay, Forbes notes, leaves markets and analysts without vital economic guidance at a time of already fragile consumer confidence. 3. SNAP Benefits and Food Assistance Millions of Americans who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remain in limbo. The Trump administration sought to pause full November payments, Forbes reported, creating a patchwork response: some states issued partial payments, others released full benefits before the Supreme Court ordered a halt last week. Once funding resumes, it could still take days for food aid to reach recipients.

4. Museums, Parks and Public Spaces While most national parks stayed open on a limited basis, the Smithsonian museums, the Washington Monument, and the National Zoo were shuttered. In 2019, these institutions reopened four days after a shutdown ended a likely timeline again. The U.S. Postal Service, however, remains unaffected as it operates on independent funding, ensuring that mail delivery continues uninterrupted. 5. Federal Workers and Back Pay Under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act, all furloughed federal workers are guaranteed back pay once the government reopens. However, history suggests delays are likely. After the 2019 shutdown, some workers, particularly air traffic controllers, waited over two months to be fully reimbursed. 6. Economic and Policy Impact National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Forbes that the shutdown’s damage has been “far worse than expected.” GDP growth for the fourth quarter is now forecast at 1.5%, half the original 3% estimate. Analysts expect a gradual rebound, but the prolonged pause has disrupted contracts, delayed economic data, and dampened business sentiment.