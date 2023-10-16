Why NASA Named the Asteroid Space Mission Psyche? Check All Details Here

NASA launched the Psyche mission on October 13, 2023, and the space research organisation after the asteroid 16 Psyche because it is believed to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet. Psyche is a unique asteroid that could provide scientists with insights into the formation of early planets and the distribution of metals in the solar system.

NASA has recently launched the Psyche mission on October 13, 2023. This mission is named after the asteroid 16 Psyche, which is believed to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet. NASA mentions: “Psyche is a NASA mission to study a metal-rich asteroid with the same name, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that has more metal than rock or ice.”

The mission was launched from Kennedy Space Centre from Launch Pad 39A on SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket.

At the launch, the spacecraft is expected to have a mass of up to 6,056 pounds. The Psyche mission is the first mission to visit a metal-rich asteroid. Psyche is thought to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, which means that it could provide scientists with insights into the formation of early planets and the distribution of metals in the solar system. What Is Asteroid Psyche? Psyche is an asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. It is three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Psyche is irregularly shaped and potato-like, measuring 173 miles wide and 144 miles long.

It is dense, with an estimated surface gravity that is much less than Earth's or even the Moon's. The asteroid was discovered in 1852 by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis and is named after the goddess of the soul in Greek mythology.

Scientists believe that Psyche may consist of significant amounts of metal from the core of a planetesimal, one of the building blocks of our solar system. The asteroid is most likely a survivor of multiple violent collisions that were common when the solar system was forming.