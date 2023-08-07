What is the Swiftball game that has Taylor Swift fans hooked?

Swiftball is a fantasy game for Taylor Swift fans that was created by a fan named Allie. The game was played during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and players score points by correctly guessing Taylor's outfits, surprise songs, and other special moments at each concert.

In a world where Taylor Swift's enchanting melodies and electrifying performances have captivated hearts worldwide, there exists a realm where her fervent devotees gather to celebrate her artistry in a unique and exhilarating way. Enter Swiftball, the vibrant fantasy game meticulously crafted by an ardent fan named Allie, designed exclusively for the die-hard Taylor Swift aficionado.

friendly reminder that there is NO SWIFTBALL or show today!!! working on getting LA N1-3 winners announced soon 💘 pic.twitter.com/R1ufWlluYR

However, extending beyond the stadium confines, there exists a multitude of Swift enthusiasts who are unable to attend. This may be due to their unfortunate tussles with Ticketmaster, their struggles with disabilities or chronic ailments, or simply because Swift's performances don't grace their countries.

For these individuals, solace comes in the form of live streams, snippets uploaded on social media platforms, and enthusiastic concert-goers sharing exhilarating summaries. Yet, in recent times, an innovative avenue for fans to bask in their beloved artist's live shows, even without a physical presence, has emerged: "Swiftball," a unique Taylor Swift-themed fantasy football league that has reportedly garnered the participation of thousands.

How Is Swiftball Played?

Before the commencement of each "Eras" concert, the group of dedicated Swiftie volunteers managing Swiftball takes to Twitter. They share a Google form that is tailored for the specific show of that evening. Participants are encouraged to partake and respond to a variety of inquiries.

For instance, when Swift graces the stage with the tune "Lover," will her chosen guitar be pink or blue? Amid the Folklore segment, which attire will she adorn—will it be the purple, cream, pink lace, green dress, or something entirely fresh? Pondering the aftermath of the song "Champagne Problems," how long will the applause last during the standing ovation? Looking into the realm of surprises, which two unexpected acoustic renditions—songs not present on the official "Eras" tour set list—will she perform? And is there a likelihood of a special guest making an appearance? The list extends, yet the Swifties embrace the challenge with unwavering enthusiasm.

And you two are dancing in a Swiftball round and round 🩵



Tonight's game is LIVE! Please use the link below to make your predictions before the clock comes on screen (~2-5 minutes before 8pm PST/9pm MST/10pm CST/11pm EST)https://t.co/Xp26Sju2Em — snowglobe allie (fantasy swiftball era) (@reckedmaserati) August 5, 2023

To join in, just head over to the Allie Fantasy Swiftball Twitter page or X on the evening of any "Eras" concert. You can submit your choice through a Swiftball ballot by using the provided Google Form for that specific concert night.

You'll find a total of 24 questions waiting for you, with a variety of outfits for Taylor Swift to choose from as options for each question. Every accurate guess you make will earn you points as a fan player. Ultimately, the fan with the highest number of points by the end of the concert night emerges as the winner.

How Did Swiftball Start?

It just started as a small giveaway contest from Snowglobe Allie, a Twitter/X user who wanted to giveaway her extra CD of Taylor Swift's album Midnights (The Late Night Edition), which she had got at the MetLife Stadium concert of The Eras Tour in May 2023.

The New-York based, film and TV freelancer says, “I remembered when I was at MetLife, my friends and I would get really excited about what outfits [Taylor Swift] would wear. “There was a point where we were guessing, and then we would get really excited when we were right.”

Thus, she devised a clever plan by crafting a Google form and sharing it across the Twitterverse. This ingenious move allowed fans to take a shot at predicting the ensembles Taylor Swift would grace the stage with during that specific night's concert. The curtain rose on June 2, marking the debut night of Swiftball, and an impressive 854 individuals eagerly took part in the festivities. The excitement was contagious, prompting Allie to keep the ball rolling on this engaging game.

And for an easy-to-read answer key (from the lovely @SallySarahG !) you can compare your answers below! pic.twitter.com/JwDsbBMO6p — snowglobe allie (fantasy swiftball era) (@reckedmaserati) August 6, 2023

Fast forward, and Swiftball has transformed into an astonishing sensation, drawing in a staggering 7,000 to 9,000 enthusiastic participants for each concert, as per Allie's observations. What's more, the ballot's scope has expanded to encompass a delightful array of themes related to different eras of Taylor Swift's tours. This captivating pastime has transcended geographical boundaries, evolving into a global affair, with ardent Swifties from every corner of the world, spanning Algeria to Australia, joining in on the fun.

ALSO READ| Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passes away aged 25