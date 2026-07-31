AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Exam Group Codes List 2026: Check Important Updates and Other Details
Check the AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Exam notice for various groups. Find out which group codes are affected, important guidelines and other details.
The All India Institute of Medical Sceinces, AIIMS, New Delhi has released an important update regarding the Common Recruitment Examination, CRE-5. This notification has been released based on the recommendations from an Expert Committeer and official approval, that the AIIMS has decided to conduct a re-examinantion for a specific post groups. The CRE-5 exam was held from July 25 to July 27, 2026. For those Groups Codeswhich were affected, scores from the earlier exam will not be calculated or declared.
Those candidates who aere issued admit cats for the original test will be eligible to download the new admit card, subject to verification from official examination records. AIIMS has alos stated that the re-exam may take place on short notice and the official notice with new dates will be issued on the official website., i.e., www.aiimesexams.ac.in with a minimum notice period of 10 days. Posts mentioned outside the specified Groupd Codes are not affected, and their results be released promptly.
Affected Post and Improtant Group Codes of AIIMS CRE-5 Exam 2026
The re-examination announcement strictly applies to the scene specific group codes. If the posts is under the following categories, the candidates will have to prepare themselves for the re-exam of AIIMS CRE-5 2026:-
|
Group Code
|
Post Name
|
Group Code 3
|
Data Entry Operator Grade A Junior Administrative Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, and Upper Division Clerk
|
Group Code 20
|
PA to Principal (S), Stenographer, and Private Secretary, Personal Assistant
|
Group Code 32
|
Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist) and Receptioninst
|
Group Code 28
|
Assistant Secruoty Officer
|
Group Code 33
|
Junior Warden, Warden and Hostel Warden
|
Group Code 48
|
Telephone Operator
|
Group Code 58
|
Social Security Officer, Manager Grade-II, Superintendent, and Social Secuirty Officer (Audit)
Preparation Tips for the AIIMS CRE-5 2026 Re-Exam
While an unexpected re-examination can feel overwhelming, it also offers a second opportunity to increase the overall score. The affected candidates given the minimum 10-day advance notice window, here are practical steps to make the most of the extra preparation time:-
- Review the questions asked in the original exam and marls the sections where the candidates lost their time or struggled and focus on those topics.
- The candidates are advised to maintain daily revision to core concepts and speed improvement techniques and practice mock tests regularly.
- Log into the candidate portal regularly so that you can download the new admit card as soon as the updates schedule is released.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.