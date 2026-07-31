AIIMS CRE-5 Re-Exam Group Codes List 2026: Check Important Updates and Other Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sceinces, AIIMS, New Delhi has released an important update regarding the Common Recruitment Examination, CRE-5. This notification has been released based on the recommendations from an Expert Committeer and official approval, that the AIIMS has decided to conduct a re-examinantion for a specific post groups. The CRE-5 exam was held from July 25 to July 27, 2026. For those Groups Codeswhich were affected, scores from the earlier exam will not be calculated or declared.

Those candidates who aere issued admit cats for the original test will be eligible to download the new admit card, subject to verification from official examination records. AIIMS has alos stated that the re-exam may take place on short notice and the official notice with new dates will be issued on the official website., i.e., www.aiimesexams.ac.in with a minimum notice period of 10 days. Posts mentioned outside the specified Groupd Codes are not affected, and their results be released promptly.