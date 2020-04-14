DMRC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Assistant Manager/Manager (S&T) Post

DMRC Recruitment 2020: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager/Manager (S&T). Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 30 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date for submission of application: 30 April 2020

DMRC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager/Manager (S&T): 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager/Manager (S&T) Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates working/retired from Govt. / PSUs etc. should be in the Pay Scale of Rs. 15600-39100 (GP-5400) CDA or Rs. 50000-160000 IDA.

DMRC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 58 years to 62 years

DMRC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection methodology will comprise of Personal Interview. The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, experience, expertise, aptitude and physical ability.

DMRC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Assistant Manager: Rs. 70180 + 24% HRA/Third PartyLease (as applicable)

Manager (S&T): Rs. 90200 + 24% HRA/Third Party Lease (as applicable)

DMRC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply by sending applications in an envelope superscribing the Name of Poston the cover prominently, latest by 30 April 2020 to Executive Director (HR) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

