District Panchayat,Gir Somnath,Gujarat Recruitment 2020: Apply for 104 Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts

District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020:District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Female Health Worker and Pharmacist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 18 April 2020.
Important Date
- Last Date for submission of application: 18 April 2020
District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Medical Officer(Surgeon Health Clinic): 11 posts
- Ayush(BAMS/BMHS): 11 posts
- Pharmacist: 04 posts
- Pharmacist-cum-Data Assistant: 13 posts
- Staff Nurse: 32 posts
- Midwifery: 04 posts
- Lab Technician: 03 posts
- Female Health Worker: 14 posts
- Nutrition Assistant: 01 post
- Supporting Staff (ANM/GNM/MPHW): 11 posts
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, MO, Lab Tech and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer(Surgeon Health Clinic): MBBS Degree with Valid Registration from a recognized Medical Council.
- Staff Nurse: GNM/B.Sc Nursing and valid registration required.
- ANM: ANM course qualified with the necessary registration
- Female Health Worker: MPHW Diploma plus necessary registration.
- Nutrition Assistant: Degree in Pharmacy plus necessary registration.
District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Pharmacist, Ayush - 40 years
- Midwifery, Health Worker, Staff Nurse - 45 years
- Lab Technician - 36 years
- Medical Officer - 65 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts by sending applications and documents to email at dhsgirrecruitment@gmail.com latest by 18 April 2020.
Latest Government Jobs:
Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03Forest Guard Posts
CBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 11 Sub Inspector Posts @cbi.gov.in