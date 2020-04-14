District Panchayat,Gir Somnath,Gujarat Recruitment 2020: Apply for 104 Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts

District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020:District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, ANM, Female Health Worker and Pharmacist. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 18 April 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for submission of application: 18 April 2020

District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer(Surgeon Health Clinic): 11 posts

Ayush(BAMS/BMHS): 11 posts

Pharmacist: 04 posts

Pharmacist-cum-Data Assistant: 13 posts

Staff Nurse: 32 posts

Midwifery: 04 posts

Lab Technician: 03 posts

Female Health Worker: 14 posts

Nutrition Assistant: 01 post

Supporting Staff (ANM/GNM/MPHW): 11 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, MO, Lab Tech and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer(Surgeon Health Clinic): MBBS Degree with Valid Registration from a recognized Medical Council.

Staff Nurse: GNM/B.Sc Nursing and valid registration required.

ANM: ANM course qualified with the necessary registration

Female Health Worker: MPHW Diploma plus necessary registration.

Nutrition Assistant: Degree in Pharmacy plus necessary registration.

District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Pharmacist, Ayush - 40 years

Midwifery, Health Worker, Staff Nurse - 45 years

Lab Technician - 36 years

Medical Officer - 65 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

District Panchayat, Gir Somnath, Gujarat Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts by sending applications and documents to email at dhsgirrecruitment@gmail.com latest by 18 April 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 03Forest Guard Posts

CBI Recruitment 2020: Apply Offline for 11 Sub Inspector Posts @cbi.gov.in