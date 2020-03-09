BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2020 Notification, 221 Vacancies Notified, Apply @ bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 31th Judicial Service Exam, against 221 Civil Judge Posts. Eligible candidates can apply through official website of BPSC www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 12 March to 28 March 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number – 04/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration – 12 March 2020

Last Date of Registration – 28 March 2020

Last Date for Submitting Application Fee – 03 April 2020

Last Date of Application - 13 April 2020

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2020 Vacancy Details

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2020 - 221 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2020

Educational Qualification

Candidates should be a graduate

Age Limit:

22 to 35 Years

How to Apply for the BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2020

The Eligible candidates can register through official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 12 March to 28 March 2020 and submit the application by 13 April 2020.

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam Notification PDF

BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam Registration - 12 March 2020



Official Website

