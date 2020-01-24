FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 out, Download Zone Wise Junior Engineer & Assistant Grade 3 DV Admit Card @fci.gov.in

FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 on its website for recruitment to the post of JE(Civil Engineering), JE(Electrical Mechanical), AG-2(Hindi), AG 3 (General), AG 3 (Technical), AG 3(Depot), AG 3 (Accounts). Candidates who have qualified in FCI Phase 2 Exam 2019 can download their admit cards through the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

The corporation has uploaded the Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 for all zones except north zone. As per the official notice, the document verification for the north zone will be started later. As of now, the corporation is going to conduct document verification round for FCI Phase 3 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website of FCI.

The FCI Phase 3 2020 is scheduled to be held from 10 to 14 February 2020 at various exam centres. The download link for FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 will be activated till 20 February 2020. Candidates can download zone wise admit cards by following the instructions given below.

1. Go to the official website of FCI.

2. Click on FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 flashing on homepage.

3. It will redirect you to the login page.

4. Candidates are required to choose zone, Registeration Number/Roll Number, DOB, Captcha Code and click on the login button.

5. The FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

6. Candidates can download and save the admit card for future reference.

FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020



All candidates are advised to carry FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 along with the documents copy and their originals. Otherwise, the candidate will not proceed for further recruitment process. Candidates who will not be able to generate their call letters for Document Verification should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of Document Verification

Candidates coming in north zone are advised to stay tuned with fci.gov.in. The corporation will soon notify the updates on its website. Candidates can directly download zone wise fci admit card by clicking on the above link.



