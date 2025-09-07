LIC AAO Apply Online 2025: Online Application Closes for 841 Post on September 8th - More Details Here

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will close the online application process for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts soon. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can apply through the official website, licindia.in. The deadline for submission is September 8.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 841 vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts. Applicants must have completed their graduation and be between 21 to 30 years of age to apply online.
As per the official schedule, the LIC AAO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on October 3, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for November 8.
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Link
LIC has activated the LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to complete their applications by September 8 using the direct link provided below.
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Overview
The last date to apply online for LIC AAO 2025 exam is September 8. Applicants should carefully check the eligibility requirements before completing the registration to avoid getting their applications rejected.
|
Organization
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)
|
Vacancies
|
AAO- 760
AE- 81
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 30 Years (as on 01/08/2025)
|
Salary
|
Rs.1,26,000 per month
|
Official Website
|
licindia.in
LIC AAO Exam Date 2025
The selection process for LIC Assistant Administrative Officers posts (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts includes two stages: Prelims and Mains. The LIC AAO Prelims exam will be held on October 3 and Mains on November 8.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
LIC AAO 2025 Notification
|
16th August 2025
|
LIC AAO Apply Online Starts
|
16th August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
8th September 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
8th September 2025
|
LIC AAO Prelims Exam
|
3rd October 2025
|
LIC AAO Mains Exam
|
8th November 2025
How to Apply Online for LIC AAO 2025 Exam
Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for LIC AAO exam.
-
Visit the official website – licindia.in
-
Go to the Careers or Recruitment section and click on LIC AAO apply online link
-
Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
-
Pay the application fee through online payment gateways.
-
Review and submit the application form.
-
Download and print the application form for future reference.
