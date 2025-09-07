LIC AAO Apply Online 2025: Online Application Closes for 841 Post on September 8th - More Details Here

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will close the online application process for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts soon. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can apply through the official website, licindia.in. The deadline for submission is September 8.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 841 vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts. Applicants must have completed their graduation and be between 21 to 30 years of age to apply online.

As per the official schedule, the LIC AAO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on October 3, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for November 8.

LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Link

LIC has activated the LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to complete their applications by September 8 using the direct link provided below.