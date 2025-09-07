LIC AAO Apply Online 2025: Online Application Closes for 841 Post on September 8th - More Details Here

Schools Holiday (8 September)
LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Process for 841 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts will end on September 8, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete their registration at licindia.in before the deadline. Know LIC AAO eligibility, salary, selection process and more here.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will close the online application process for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts soon. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can apply through the official website, licindia.in. The deadline for submission is September 8.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 841 vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts. Applicants must have completed their graduation and be between 21 to 30 years of age to apply online.

As per the official schedule, the LIC AAO Prelims 2025 will be conducted on October 3, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for November 8.

LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Link

LIC has activated the LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to complete their applications by September 8 using the direct link provided below.

LIC AAO Apply Online 2025 Overview

The last date to apply online for LIC AAO 2025 exam is September 8. Applicants should carefully check the eligibility requirements before completing the registration to avoid getting their applications rejected.

Organization

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Post Name

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)

Vacancies

AAO- 760

AE- 81

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

21 to 30 Years (as on 01/08/2025)

Salary

Rs.1,26,000 per month

Official Website

licindia.in

LIC AAO Exam Date 2025

The selection process for LIC Assistant Administrative Officers posts (Generalist and Specialist) and Assistant Engineer posts includes two stages: Prelims and Mains. The LIC AAO Prelims exam will be held on October 3 and Mains on November 8.

Events

Dates

LIC AAO 2025 Notification

16th August 2025

LIC AAO Apply Online Starts

16th August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

8th September 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

8th September 2025

LIC AAO Prelims Exam

3rd October 2025

LIC AAO Mains Exam

8th November 2025

How to Apply Online for LIC AAO 2025 Exam

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for LIC AAO exam.

  1. Visit the official website – licindia.in

  2. Go to the Careers or Recruitment section and click on LIC AAO apply online link

  3. Register using your valid email ID and mobile number.

  4. Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

  5. Pay the application fee through online payment gateways.

  6. Review and submit the application form.

  7. Download and print the application form for future reference.

