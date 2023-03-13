HPPSC Interview Call Letter 2023 Soon for Manager and Other Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the interview call letter/ schedule update for posts including Manager and others on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the interview call letter/ schedule update for various posts including Assistant Professor, Computer Programmer, Manager (Marketing) and others on its official website. Interview for these posts will be held from 20 March 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for interview round for the above posts can download HPPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 update can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023





According to the short notice released, interview for Assistant Professor (College Cadre)

Physics will be held from 20 to 29 March 2023. Interview for Assistant Professor

(College Cadre) for Sanskrit subject will be conducted from 24 to 29 March 2023.

The personality test for the post of Computer Programmer HP State Cooperative

Milk Producers Federation Limited is scheduled on 27-03-2023. Personality test for the post of Manager (Marketing) HP State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited will be held on 28-03-2023.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for these posts should note that Commission will upload the Interview Call Letter shortly on its official website. You can download the Admit Card with the Instructions to the candidates for Personality Test from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the HPPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: HPPSC Interview Call Letter/Schedule 2023 Update