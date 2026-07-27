KPSC Veterinary Officer Result 2026: Commission Withholds Final Selection List, Check Latest Update Here
Karnataka PSC VO Recruitment 2026 result has been put on hold by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for Veterinary Officer. The Commission held an emergency meeting regarding the allegations and formed an euquiry committee for the same. Candidates part of selection process can download the detaield notice pdf available on the official website. Check details here.
Karnataka PSC VO Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has put on hold the final selection list for Veterinary Officer recruitment with immediate effect. The Commission has decided to take the action amid the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process. Earlier the Commission held an emergency meeting regarding the allegations for the recruitment of 400 posts of Veterinary Officerin the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. Candidates part of selection process for the VO posts can check the detailed notice pdf available on the official website of KPSC-https://kpsc.kar.nic.in.
As per the detailed notice released by the KPSC, "The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) held an emergency meeting to address public allegations, media broadcasts, and a police complaint filed regarding the recruitment of Veterinary Officers."
The notice further says, "Due to the serious nature of the complaint in the selectin process for the Veterinary Officers posts, the commission has established an internal inquiry subcommittee to check the issue."
KPSC VO Recruitment 2026 Overview
Earlier the KPC had released the final selection list for Veterinary Officers on July 17, 2026 on its official website. Now, the Commission has decided to pause the recruitment process temporarily till the inquiry subcommittee submits its factual report.
|
KPSC VO Recruitment 2026 Overview
|
Exam conducting authority
|
Karnataka Public Service Commission
|
Post name
|
Veterinary Officer (Group A)
|
Total vacancy
|
400
|
Category
|
Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Result Date
|
July 17, 2026
|
Official website
|
kpsc.kar.nic.in
How To Download KPSC Veterinary Officer Result 2026 Notice PDF?
All the candidates part of selection process for the 400 posts of Veterinary Officer in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department can download the notification pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of KPSC at kpsc.kar.nic.in.
- Go to the home page and click on the concerned link on the official website.
- Click on the link displaying as-Press note regarding Constitution of Internal Committee for the Recruitment of Veterinary Officers is published.
- You will get the pdf in a new window.
- Download the PDF and save the same for future reference.
Earlier Karnataka Public Service Commission had released the notification for recruitment to the 400 posts of Veterinary Officer (Group A) post in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.