KPSC Veterinary Officer Result 2026: Commission Withholds Final Selection List, Check Latest Update Here

Karnataka PSC VO Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has put on hold the final selection list for Veterinary Officer recruitment with immediate effect. The Commission has decided to take the action amid the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process. Earlier the Commission held an emergency meeting regarding the allegations for the recruitment of 400 posts of Veterinary Officerin the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. Candidates part of selection process for the VO posts can check the detailed notice pdf available on the official website of KPSC-https://kpsc.kar.nic.in. As per the detailed notice released by the KPSC, "The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) held an emergency meeting to address public allegations, media broadcasts, and a police complaint filed regarding the recruitment of Veterinary Officers."

The notice further says, "Due to the serious nature of the complaint in the selectin process for the Veterinary Officers posts, the commission has established an internal inquiry subcommittee to check the issue." KPSC VO Recruitment 2026 Overview Earlier the KPC had released the final selection list for Veterinary Officers on July 17, 2026 on its official website. Now, the Commission has decided to pause the recruitment process temporarily till the inquiry subcommittee submits its factual report. KPSC VO Recruitment 2026 Overview Exam conducting authority Karnataka Public Service Commission Post name Veterinary Officer (Group A) Total vacancy 400 Category Government jobs Qualification Graduation Result Date July 17, 2026 Official website kpsc.kar.nic.in