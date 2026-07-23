MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Expected Closing Rank for General & OBC

MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi, is one of the top medical colleges for MBBS. As per the previous data, this institute generally gets closed under AIR 100 for the general category under 15% All India Quota (AIQ).

After the release of the NEET UG Result 2026, candidates are actively analysing the round 1 expected closing rank. In the article below we have provided the expected Round 1 closing ranks and score ranges for General (Unreserved) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and Delhi State Quota (DU Quota).

MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Overview

The MAMC is affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU), and it has a total of 250 MBBS seats. At Maulana Azad Medical College admission is done through a 15% all-India quota and an 85% state quota. Check the table below for MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026 key highlights.