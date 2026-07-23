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MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Expected Closing Rank for General & OBC

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 17:58 IST

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi, is the top choice for MBBS aspirants. With 250 total seats, MAMC allocates seats through a 15% AIQ and an 85% Delhi State Quota. For Round 1, the expected closing rank for the General category is AIR 90–130 (AIQ) and AIR 900–1,200 (DU Quota).

MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026
MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026

MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi, is one of the top medical colleges for MBBS. As per the previous data, this institute generally gets closed under AIR 100 for the general category under 15% All India Quota (AIQ).
After the release of the NEET UG Result 2026, candidates are actively analysing the round 1 expected closing rank. In the article below we have provided the expected Round 1 closing ranks and score ranges for General (Unreserved) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and Delhi State Quota (DU Quota).

MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Overview

The MAMC is affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU), and it has a total of 250 MBBS seats. At Maulana Azad Medical College admission is done through a 15% all-India quota and an 85% state quota. Check the table below for MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026 key highlights.

Particulars

Details

Institution

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi

Affiliating University

University of Delhi (DU)

Total MBBS Intake

250 Seats

Seat Breakdown

15% All India Quota (37 Seats) / 85% Delhi State Quota (213 Seats)

Counselling Authority

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for AIQ & DU Quota

Expected General AIQ Rank (Round 1)

AIR 90 – 130

Expected OBC AIQ Rank (Round 1)

AIR 330 – 410

Official Counselling Portal

mcc.nic.in

MAMC Delhi Round 1 Expected Closing Rank 2026: General & OBC

As per the previous year's analysis of opening and closing ranks at MAMC, the expected opening rank can be between AIR 50 and 60, whereas the closing rank range is between AIR 90 and 130 for the general category. Check the table below for detailed expected cutoffs.

MAMC Delhi NEET 2026: Expected Round 1 Rank Range

Quota

Category

Expected Opening Rank

Expected Closing Rank

All India Quota (15% AIQ)

General (UR)

AIR 50 – 60

AIR 90 – 130
 

OBC

AIR 230 – 260

AIR 330 – 410
 

EWS

AIR 450 – 500

AIR 750 – 850
 

SC

AIR 700 – 800

AIR 4,000 – 6,000
 

ST

AIR 1,700 – 1,900

AIR 5,000 – 7,500

Delhi University Quota (85% DU Quota)

General (UR)

AIR 650 – 780

AIR 900 – 1,200
 

OBC

AIR 4,200 – 4,700

AIR 5,200 – 6,000
 

EWS

AIR 1,200 – 1,400

AIR 1,600 – 1,800
 

SC

AIR 25,000 – 28,000

AIR 75,000 – 85,000
 

ST

AIR 22,000 – 25,000

AIR 1,20000 – 1,30,000

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 17:58 IST

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