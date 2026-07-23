MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Expected Closing Rank for General & OBC
Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi, is the top choice for MBBS aspirants. With 250 total seats, MAMC allocates seats through a 15% AIQ and an 85% Delhi State Quota. For Round 1, the expected closing rank for the General category is AIR 90–130 (AIQ) and AIR 900–1,200 (DU Quota).
MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi, is one of the top medical colleges for MBBS. As per the previous data, this institute generally gets closed under AIR 100 for the general category under 15% All India Quota (AIQ).
After the release of the NEET UG Result 2026, candidates are actively analysing the round 1 expected closing rank. In the article below we have provided the expected Round 1 closing ranks and score ranges for General (Unreserved) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates under both the All India Quota (AIQ) and Delhi State Quota (DU Quota).
MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026: Overview
The MAMC is affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU), and it has a total of 250 MBBS seats. At Maulana Azad Medical College admission is done through a 15% all-India quota and an 85% state quota. Check the table below for MAMC Delhi NEET Cutoff 2026 key highlights.
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Particulars
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Details
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Institution
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Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi
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Affiliating University
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University of Delhi (DU)
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Total MBBS Intake
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250 Seats
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Seat Breakdown
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15% All India Quota (37 Seats) / 85% Delhi State Quota (213 Seats)
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Counselling Authority
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Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for AIQ & DU Quota
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Expected General AIQ Rank (Round 1)
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AIR 90 – 130
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Expected OBC AIQ Rank (Round 1)
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AIR 330 – 410
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Official Counselling Portal
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mcc.nic.in
MAMC Delhi Round 1 Expected Closing Rank 2026: General & OBC
As per the previous year's analysis of opening and closing ranks at MAMC, the expected opening rank can be between AIR 50 and 60, whereas the closing rank range is between AIR 90 and 130 for the general category. Check the table below for detailed expected cutoffs.
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MAMC Delhi NEET 2026: Expected Round 1 Rank Range
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Quota
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Category
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Expected Opening Rank
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Expected Closing Rank
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All India Quota (15% AIQ)
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General (UR)
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AIR 50 – 60
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AIR 90 – 130
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OBC
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AIR 230 – 260
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AIR 330 – 410
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EWS
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AIR 450 – 500
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AIR 750 – 850
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SC
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AIR 700 – 800
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AIR 4,000 – 6,000
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ST
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AIR 1,700 – 1,900
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AIR 5,000 – 7,500
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Delhi University Quota (85% DU Quota)
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General (UR)
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AIR 650 – 780
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AIR 900 – 1,200
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OBC
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AIR 4,200 – 4,700
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AIR 5,200 – 6,000
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EWS
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AIR 1,200 – 1,400
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AIR 1,600 – 1,800
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SC
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AIR 25,000 – 28,000
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AIR 75,000 – 85,000
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ST
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AIR 22,000 – 25,000
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AIR 1,20000 – 1,30,000
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