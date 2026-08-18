NBEMS City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at netboard.edu.in, Check Your Exam City Details Here
NBEMS Recruitment 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NBEMS Exam City Intimation 2026 slip for various Group A, B and C posts. To download the city slip, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-natboard.edu.in. Check all details here.
NBEMS Recruitment 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NBEMS Exam City Intimation 2026 slip for the posts of Group A, B and C on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the 53 Group A, B and C posts can download their City Slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-natboard.edu.in.
NBEMS City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
To download the NBEMS City Intimation Slip 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link at the official website-natboard.edu.in. You can download the city slip directly through the link given below-
|NBEMS City Intimation Slip 2026
|Direct Link
Employment News Of The Week 2026
NBEMS Exam 2026 City Slip Vs. Admit Card
The NBEMS Exam 2026 exam city intimation slip, is a crucial document which displays the city where your test centre is situated. This will assist you in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The NBEMS 2026 admit card will be released separately, probably 06-07 days prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website.
How to Download NBEMS Exam City 2026 Slip?
Candidates appearing in the written exam can follow these steps to download NBEMS Exam City 2026 Slip easily-
- Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
- Click on the link for “Details of Exam City – NBEMS Recruitment Exam 2026” on the home page
- Click on the link to proceed to the candidate login page.
- Provide your User ID and Password in the required fields.
- Click on the Login button to access your candidate dashboard.
- The NBEMS Recruitment Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.
- Check your allotted examination city, exam date, shift and other details carefully.
- Download the city intimation slip and keep a copy saved for future reference
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