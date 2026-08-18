NBEMS City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at netboard.edu.in, Check Your Exam City Details Here

NBEMS Recruitment 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NBEMS Exam City Intimation 2026 slip for various Group A, B and C posts. To download the city slip, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-natboard.edu.in. Check all details here.

NBEMS Recruitment 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NBEMS Exam City Intimation 2026 slip for the posts of Group A, B and C on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the 53 Group A, B and C posts can download their City Slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

To download the NBEMS City Intimation Slip 2026, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link at the official website-natboard.edu.in. You can download the city slip directly through the link given below-