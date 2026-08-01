Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Result 2026 OUT: Download Result PDF Direct Link Here
Punjab and Sind Bank has released the apprentice results. The PDF contains the names and roll numbers of the 603 candidates selected for apprentice training. Read the complete article to know more about the exam related information.
Key Points
- Punjab & Sind Bank Apprentice Result 2026 released July 30; 603 candidates shortlisted.
- 635 apprentice vacancies filled via Class 12 marks, language test, and document verification.
- Shortlisted face language test; 12-month training with Rs 12,300 monthly stipend.
The Punjab and Sindh Bank has released the Apprentice Result 2026 on its official website at punjabandsind.bank.in. Candidates who have applied for the engagement of apprentices can now check their results . The result has been issued in the PDF format containing the registration number, state and district. A total of 602 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted. The selection is done on the basis of Class 12 marks followed by a local language proficiency test and at last document verification. The recruitment drive aims to fill 635 apprentice vacancies. Those selected in this will be provided training for a period of 12 months with a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300.
Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Result 2026 Download Link
According to the official notification issued on May 21, 2026. The selection list has been prepared entirely on the basis of Class 12 marks. There is no online or written examination. Those shortlisted will have to appear for the proficiency test for this they have to submit sufficient documentary evidence. Candidates can check the merit list pdf from the direct link provided below.
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Punjab and Sind Bank 2026 Merit List PDF
Punjab and Sind Apprentice Result 2026 Key Highlights
The official notification for the Engagement of Apprentices under Punjab and Sindh was released on May 21, 2026. The recruitment is conducted across 29 states and Union Territories. Check the table given below for highlights related to the recruitments.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Punjab and Sindh Bank
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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635
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Reference Number
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HOHRD/REC/2026-27
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Result Date
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30 July, 2026
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Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates
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603
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Next Stage
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Language Proficiency Test
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Official Website
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punjabandsind.bank.in
How to Download Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Result ?
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the result-
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Visit the official website of Punjab & Sind Bank at punjabandsind.bank.in.
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Visit the home page and click on the 'Recruitment' section and Look for the 'Important Notice'.
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Click on 'LIST OF CANDIDATES PROVISIONALLY SELECTED FOR APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING'.
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The result PDF will be displayed on your computer screen.
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Search for your registration number using Ctrl+F.
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Download and save the result PDF for future references.
What Next After the Punjab and Sind Apprentice Result 2026?
Those who have been shortlisted will now appear for the language proficiency test. For this purpose the bank will separately email each selected candidate with further instructions on the registered email ID. During document verification, a proficiency test will also be held to check reading, writing, and speaking skills in the local/official language of the state or UT applied for. For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website and read the official notification once.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.