Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Result 2026 OUT: Download Result PDF Direct Link Here

The Punjab and Sindh Bank has released the Apprentice Result 2026 on its official website at punjabandsind.bank.in. Candidates who have applied for the engagement of apprentices can now check their results . The result has been issued in the PDF format containing the registration number, state and district. A total of 602 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted. The selection is done on the basis of Class 12 marks followed by a local language proficiency test and at last document verification. The recruitment drive aims to fill 635 apprentice vacancies. Those selected in this will be provided training for a period of 12 months with a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300.

Punjab and Sind Bank Apprentice Result 2026 Download Link

According to the official notification issued on May 21, 2026. The selection list has been prepared entirely on the basis of Class 12 marks. There is no online or written examination. Those shortlisted will have to appear for the proficiency test for this they have to submit sufficient documentary evidence. Candidates can check the merit list pdf from the direct link provided below.