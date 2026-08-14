Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 600 Posts; Apply Starts 14 September

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has officially announced a total of 600 Medical Officer posts through a notice released on its website ruhsraj.org on 13 August. The notice has been released under Advertisement No. F-11()/ Entrance & Recruitment Cell/ RUHS/2026/1173. As per the notice, the application process will commence from 14 September and will last till 13 October 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment must be having an MBBS degree as per the provisions of Department of Personnel Notification No. F 03 (7) DOP/A-11/97 dated 17/09/99, it is mandatory to have Rajasthan Medical Council registration till the date of written examination.

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The MBBS graduates in Rajasthan must avail this opportunity being provided by the Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department to be recruited as Medical Officers. Check the highlights in the table below: