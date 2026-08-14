UGC NET Answer Key 2026
Focus

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 600 Posts; Apply Starts 14 September

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 14:00 IST

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The RUHS has released the notification for the recruitment of Medical Officers for Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan. A total of 600 vacancies have been announced. The application process will start from 14 September onwards. Check this article to download the notice and get all the recruitment details.

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 600 Posts; Apply Starts 14 September
Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 600 Posts; Apply Starts 14 September

Key Points

  • RUHS announced 600 Medical Officer posts on Aug 13, 2026.
  • Applications open from Sep 14 to Oct 13, 2026, for Medical Officer positions.
  • Applicants need an MBBS degree & Rajasthan Medical Council registration.

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has officially announced a total of 600 Medical Officer posts through a notice released on its website ruhsraj.org on 13 August. The notice has been released under Advertisement No. F-11()/ Entrance & Recruitment Cell/ RUHS/2026/1173. As per the notice, the application process will commence from 14 September and will last till 13 October 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment must be having an MBBS degree as per the provisions of Department of Personnel Notification No. F 03 (7) DOP/A-11/97 dated 17/09/99, it is mandatory to have Rajasthan Medical Council registration till the date of written examination.

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The MBBS graduates in Rajasthan must avail this opportunity being provided by the Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department to be recruited as Medical Officers. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Highlights

Conducting Body

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur

Department Name

Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan

Advertisement No.

F-11()/ Entrance & Recruitment Cell/ RUHS/2026/1173

Post Name

Medical Officer (Medical)

No. of Vacancies

600

Short Notice Release Date

13 August 2026

Registration Dates

14 September to 13 October 2026

Official Website

ruhsraj.org

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Notice

The candidates who possess the requisite qualifications and are interested in applying for the Rajasthan Medical Officer recruitment can download the notice pdf from here. It mentions the registration dates and detailed vacancy distribution.

Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Notice

Download Here

Rajasthan Medical Officer Vacancy 2026

A total of 600 vacancies were announced by the RUHS for the Medical Officer recruitment 2026. Check the horizontal and vertical vacancy distribution here.

Vertical Distribution

Category

No. of Posts

General

Female

General

Widow

Divorced

UR

216

152

43

17

04

EWS

60

42

12

05

01

BC

126

89

25

10

02

SC

96

68

19

08

01

ST

72

51

15

05

01

MBC

30

21

07

02

00

Horizontal Distribution

Description

Specially Abled (4%)

Ex-Serviceman Candidates (5%)

UR

EWS

BC

SC

ST

MBC

New Recruitment

24

10

03

06

04

03

01

Backlog

13

27

08

17

13

10

04

Total

37

37

11

23

17

13

05

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 14:00 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News