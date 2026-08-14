Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 600 Posts; Apply Starts 14 September
Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The RUHS has released the notification for the recruitment of Medical Officers for Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan. A total of 600 vacancies have been announced. The application process will start from 14 September onwards. Check this article to download the notice and get all the recruitment details.
Key Points
- RUHS announced 600 Medical Officer posts on Aug 13, 2026.
- Applications open from Sep 14 to Oct 13, 2026, for Medical Officer positions.
- Applicants need an MBBS degree & Rajasthan Medical Council registration.
Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has officially announced a total of 600 Medical Officer posts through a notice released on its website ruhsraj.org on 13 August. The notice has been released under Advertisement No. F-11()/ Entrance & Recruitment Cell/ RUHS/2026/1173. As per the notice, the application process will commence from 14 September and will last till 13 October 2026. The candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment must be having an MBBS degree as per the provisions of Department of Personnel Notification No. F 03 (7) DOP/A-11/97 dated 17/09/99, it is mandatory to have Rajasthan Medical Council registration till the date of written examination.
Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The MBBS graduates in Rajasthan must avail this opportunity being provided by the Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department to be recruited as Medical Officers. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur
|
Department Name
|
Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Rajasthan
|
Advertisement No.
|
F-11()/ Entrance & Recruitment Cell/ RUHS/2026/1173
|
Post Name
|
Medical Officer (Medical)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
600
|
Short Notice Release Date
|
13 August 2026
|
Registration Dates
|
14 September to 13 October 2026
|
Official Website
|
ruhsraj.org
Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Notice
The candidates who possess the requisite qualifications and are interested in applying for the Rajasthan Medical Officer recruitment can download the notice pdf from here. It mentions the registration dates and detailed vacancy distribution.
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Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Notice
Rajasthan Medical Officer Vacancy 2026
A total of 600 vacancies were announced by the RUHS for the Medical Officer recruitment 2026. Check the horizontal and vertical vacancy distribution here.
Vertical Distribution
|
Category
|
No. of Posts
|
General
|
Female
|
General
|
Widow
|
Divorced
|
UR
|
216
|
152
|
43
|
17
|
04
|
EWS
|
60
|
42
|
12
|
05
|
01
|
BC
|
126
|
89
|
25
|
10
|
02
|
SC
|
96
|
68
|
19
|
08
|
01
|
ST
|
72
|
51
|
15
|
05
|
01
|
MBC
|
30
|
21
|
07
|
02
|
00
Horizontal Distribution
|
Description
|
Specially Abled (4%)
|
Ex-Serviceman Candidates (5%)
|
UR
|
EWS
|
BC
|
SC
|
ST
|
MBC
|
New Recruitment
|
24
|
10
|
03
|
06
|
04
|
03
|
01
|
Backlog
|
13
|
27
|
08
|
17
|
13
|
10
|
04
|
Total
|
37
|
37
|
11
|
23
|
17
|
13
|
05
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.