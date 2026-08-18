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RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Merit List PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 16:50 IST

RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 Result Released: The RSSB has announced the RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 final result on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RSSB Junior Instructor result.

RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 Result Released
RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 Result Released

Key Points

  • RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 results declared on August 18, 2026.
  • Results available on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for various posts.
  • Final results and category-wise cutoff marks have been released.

RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the RSSB Junior Instructor result 2026 on August 18, 2026. The RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 result link has been activated on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Junior Instructor result has been released for various posts, including Refrigeration & AC Technician, Turner, Electronics Mechanic, Plumber, Sewing Technology, Mechanical Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Computer Lab/IT Lab, Draftsman Civil, Solar Technician Electrical and Welder. Candidates can check and download their Rajasthan Junior Instructor final results using their roll number.

RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 Download PDF

As per the latest update, RSSB released the RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Instructor 2024 recruitment can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of RSSB Junior Instructor- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Junior Instructor 2024 RAC

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Junior Instructor 2024 Turner Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 Electronics Mechanic Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 Plumber Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 Sewing Technology Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 Mechanical Motor Vehicle Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 Fitter Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 COMP LAB IT Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 Draftsman Civil Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 SOLAR TECHNICIAN ELECTRICAL Final Result

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Junior Instructor 2024 Welder Final Result

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How to Check RSSB Junior Instructor Results?

The RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for RSSB Junior Instructor Results.

Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on RSSB Junior Instructor Result PDF

RSSB has released the RSSB Junior Instructor result 2026 on its official website. The RSSB Junior Instructor result PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Roll Number

  • Qualifying status

RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026: Category-wise Cutoff Marks

Along with the final result, the RSSB has also released the category-wise final cutoff marks. Here we are providing the direct link to download the RSSB Village Development Officer Official Cutoff PDF.

RSSB Junior Instructor Official Cutoff PDF

Download here

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 16:50 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the result PDF from the official website of RSSB.
  • How can I check the Rajasthan Junior Instructor Result 2026?
    +
    Candidates can check their Rajasthan Junior Instructor results by visiting the official website of RSSB and entering their registration number or other required login details. The result will be available online in PDF format.
  • What details are mentioned in the RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026?
    +
    The result generally includes the student's name, registration number, roll number, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the result.

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