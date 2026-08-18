RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Merit List PDF
RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 Result Released: The RSSB has announced the RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 final result on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RSSB Junior Instructor result.
Key Points
- RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 results declared on August 18, 2026.
- Results available on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for various posts.
- Final results and category-wise cutoff marks have been released.
RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the RSSB Junior Instructor result 2026 on August 18, 2026. The RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 result link has been activated on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Junior Instructor result has been released for various posts, including Refrigeration & AC Technician, Turner, Electronics Mechanic, Plumber, Sewing Technology, Mechanical Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Computer Lab/IT Lab, Draftsman Civil, Solar Technician Electrical and Welder. Candidates can check and download their Rajasthan Junior Instructor final results using their roll number.
RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 Download PDF
As per the latest update, RSSB released the RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Instructor 2024 recruitment can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of RSSB Junior Instructor- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
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Junior Instructor 2024 RAC
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Junior Instructor 2024 Turner Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 Electronics Mechanic Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 Plumber Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 Sewing Technology Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 Mechanical Motor Vehicle Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 Fitter Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 COMP LAB IT Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 Draftsman Civil Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 SOLAR TECHNICIAN ELECTRICAL Final Result
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Junior Instructor 2024 Welder Final Result
How to Check RSSB Junior Instructor Results?
The RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps below to access and download the RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the link for RSSB Junior Instructor Results.
Step 4: Click on the Final PDF Link.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RSSB Junior Instructor Result PDF
RSSB has released the RSSB Junior Instructor result 2026 on its official website. The RSSB Junior Instructor result PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Roll Number
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Qualifying status
RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026: Category-wise Cutoff Marks
Along with the final result, the RSSB has also released the category-wise final cutoff marks. Here we are providing the direct link to download the RSSB Village Development Officer Official Cutoff PDF.
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RSSB Junior Instructor Official Cutoff PDF
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