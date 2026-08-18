RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Download Merit List PDF

RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 Released: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has declared the RSSB Junior Instructor result 2026 on August 18, 2026. The RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 result link has been activated on the official website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Junior Instructor result has been released for various posts, including Refrigeration & AC Technician, Turner, Electronics Mechanic, Plumber, Sewing Technology, Mechanical Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Computer Lab/IT Lab, Draftsman Civil, Solar Technician Electrical and Welder. Candidates can check and download their Rajasthan Junior Instructor final results using their roll number.

RSSB Junior Instructor Result 2026 Download PDF

As per the latest update, RSSB released the RSSB Junior Instructor 2026 final result. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Instructor 2024 recruitment can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website of RSSB Junior Instructor- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in