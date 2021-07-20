Meghalaya Cabinet gives approval to ‘Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021’

Meghalaya Government on July 19, 2021, gave its approval to the Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021.

It is a framework that envisages achieving the vision of creating pathways for youths of Meghalaya in achieving their potential and becoming creative, skilled, responsible, engaged, and empowered members of the local community.

The Meghalaya Youth Policy will be notified by the state government soon. The policy is drafted by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya and coincides with the government’s vision of transforming the state to be amongst the top 10 states in the country in 10 years in GSDP per capita and Sustainable Development Goals ranking.

Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021. The policy outlines a comprehensive development framework for youth to enable them to achieve their fullest potential & become engaged, skilled, creative, responsible & empowered members of the community@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/c7sFDu0bDs — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 19, 2021

Objective:

Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021 aims at addressing major issues and concerns of the youth of the state based on 9 identified areas:

1. Health & wellbeing

2. Education

3. Employment skill development & Entrepreneurship

4. Counselling & Mentoring

5. Cultural & creative industries

6. Environmental consciousness

7. Engagement & leadership.

8. Sports

9. Inclusion

Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021: Key Highlights • The new policy will be very much action-oriented. It has planned the implementation of 45 programmes, that will be measured by 54 performance monitoring indicators. • These performance indicators have further been mapped to 10 departments and have been planned to be measured quarterly, bi-annually, and annually. • The success of the policy will be based on various performance indicators under each thrust area which will include human resource development, infrastructure creation and up-gradation, awareness campaigns, and other parameters. • The policy will include planned interventions covering the lifecycle of youth in its entirety. It will include early childhood interventions implemented through various policies and programmes such as Early childhood education mission, sports infrastructure up-gradation, setting up academies of excellence in the areas of arts and culture, among others.

Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021: Why is it significant?

According to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, as youth constitute a major portion of the society with an enormous potential to contribute to the state’s GDP, the Meghalaya Youth Policy 2021 will provide a systematic framework for youth engagement.

The policy will facilitate equal opportunities for all young men and women of the state for their socio-economic development and in turn, will contribute towards enhancing the per capita income as well as achieving the SDG of the state.

Youth contributes to larger proportion of Meghalaya’s population:

According to the latest estimates, the state has a population of approx. 38.29 lakh people, of which over 74% are under the age of 35 years.

While the primary focus will remain on youth (belonging to the ages of 15-29 years), programs and critical issues related to the age group of 5-14 years will also be emphasized and will be made part of the overall youth development framework.