Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that with the Pakyong Airport, the country has hit a century of airports. The development not only eases connectivity to the Himalayan state but also brings it on the air-map of the world.

The airport was constructed by the Airports Authority of India. Until now, Sikkim was the only state in India remaining without a functional airport.



Top Ten Facts

1. Location: The airport is spread over 201 acres and is located on top of a hill about two km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level.



2. Strategic Location: It is around 60 km from the Indo-China border and around 30km away from Sikkim’s capital city, Gangtok.



3. Strategic Relevance: The airport’s location makes it strategically relevant from the country's security point of view. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will find this airport convenient for the landing and taking off of its aircrafts.



4. Runway width: The runway of the Pakyong airport is 1.75 km.



5. Expenditure: The Pakyong airport was built at an estimated cost of over Rs 605 crore.



6. Travel Time Cut: With the new airport, the travelling time to Sikkim will be get cut down by almost 5 hours because, earlier, the nearest airport to which the tourists could fly down was Bagdogra in West Bengal.



7. Passenger capacity: It has a capacity to handle 50 in-bound and as many out-bound passengers.



8. Connectivity: It will give a huge big boost to connectivity and tourism in the north-east as it is one of the few airports in the region.



9. Engineering marvel: The airport was carved from the mountain side using massive geo technical 'cut and fill' engineering works.



10. Tourism: Sikkim has been one of the favorite destinations for tourists, almost all throughout the year. Hence, from the tourist point of view, the airport will be a major booster, as it will help improve connectivity and save travel time for the tourists.