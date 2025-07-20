Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Holiday on Monday (21 July): School Closed in THESE Cities; Check Official Updates

The Hindu religious month is at its peak. From the large number of devotees doing Kanwar Yatra to celebrating Bonalu in Hyderabad, Secunderabad has led to an interruption in the functioning of the schools. For updates regarding the school holiday in July, check the article below.

Jul 22, 2025, 09:55 IST
List of Cities with School Holiday on July 21
As the Hindu religious month, Sharavan is going on, religious fervour is at its peak. On account of this, several districts and states have announced July 21, Monday a school holiday for students. An official notification from the Telangana government has also been released for schools across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and several surrounding districts to observe a general holiday on Monday, to mark the celebration of Bonalu 2025. This gives students a long weekend of three consecutive days. 

UP Schools Closed till July 23

Due to heavy crowd moving on road amid Kanwar Yatra, the schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till July 23, Wednesday. Areas expecially in Western UP, district like Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Bareily, Badaun, Varanasi and others have been ordered for the closure of schools, colleges and even Anganwadi centres from July 16 to 23 to ensure saftey of the children and manage traffic disruptions during Kanwar Yatra. However, the schools will function regulary from July 24.

Bonalu Holiday 2025

The School Education Department decided to close schools on July 21, 2025, given the Bonalu festival celebrations taking place in the city. Bonalu is one of the most important traditional festivals in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad, and is celebrated during the month of Ashada, which usually falls in July. As part of the rituals, devotees offer bonam (a special meal prepared in a pot) to the goddess Mahakali as a mark of respect and devotion.

To accommodate the large number of devotees and the rush expected in the city, especially in the Old City areas, several temples have been beautifully decorated. In light of the heavy footfall and the bustling atmosphere, schools in the Old City have been granted a holiday on Saturday. Additionally, the School Education Department has declared a public holiday on Monday, July 21, 2025. However, it has been specified that schools must compensate for the Saturday holiday by working on the second Saturday in August. 

Kanwar Yatra School Closures

Schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been ordered shut from July 16 to 23 during the Kanwar Yatra. The order has been issued by the basic education department after directions from the district magistrate, who said that the decision to close schools was taken "keeping in mind, the movement and safety of children" at a time when a large number of devotees will be crossing the district to reach Haridwar. The closure, it said, applies to all primary, upper primary, secondary, CBSE, ICSE, technical, higher education, madrasa, and Sanskrit board institutions, across all classes.  However, this decision has sparked criticism from teachers and parents who argue that suspension of classes for a week disrupts studies.

For more updates on the state holidays and closure of schools, students are parents are advised to keep themselves updated with the latest notifications.






