RRB Technician Apply Online 2025: Direct Link to fill RRB Form Online at rrbapply.gov.in; Check Important Dates and Fees

RRB Technician Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started accepting online applications for the RRB Technician posts from 28th June 2025. Interested candidates can now register on the official website at www.rrbapply.gov.in.
Before applying, candidates should check the eligibility criteria, including the required educational qualifications and age limit. It is recommended to keep all necessary documents ready to ensure a smooth application process.
RRB Technician Apply Online 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Notification on 27th June 2025 with 6238 vacancies for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts. Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply online at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB Technician Application Form 2025 Dates
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the RRB Technician online application on its official website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in starting from 28th June 2025. Candidates must complete their registration before the last date, which is 28th July 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates can check the important dates for RRB Technician Registration 2025 in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RRB Technician Notification 2025
|
27th June 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
28th June 2025
|
Last Date for Registration
|
28th July 2025 (11:59 pm)
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
28th July 2025
|
RRB Technician Exam Date 2025
|
To Be Announced
RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Link
Candidates interested in the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 can start applying online from 28th June 2025 using the official registration link at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to complete and submit your online form before the 28th July 2025 (11:59 pm) deadline. The last date to pay the application fee is also 28th July 2025.
|
RRB Technician Apply Online 2025
How to Apply Online for RRB Technician 2025?
The RRB Technician Application Form 2025 can be filled out only online. No other mode of application will be accepted. Follow these easy steps to complete RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 process:
Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on “Apply for RRB Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts.”
Step 3: Create an account with basic details and verify using OTP.
Step 4: Log in, choose RRB region, post, and zone.
Step 5: Fill in personal, address, and education details.
Step 6: Upload photo and signature as per the guidelines.
Step 7: Pay the application fee online using Net Banking, Card, or UPI.
Step 8: Review all details, submit the form before 28th July 2025, and save the confirmation page for future reference.
RRB Technician Application Fees 2025
Candidates must pay the required application fee online using Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI to complete the RRB Technician 2025 online form. The fee amount varies by category and is partially refundable after passing the CBT exam.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PWD / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically Backward Class
|
Rs. 250/- (Refund of Rs. 250 minus bank charges after appearing in CBT)
|
Other Categories
|
Rs. 500/- (Refund of Rs. 400 minus bank charges after appearing in CBT)
RRB Technician Application Form 2025 Signature Specifications
When filling out the RRB Technician Application form 2025, candidates must carefully follow the rules for uploading their photograph and signature. Check the specifications below to avoid rejection of your application.
|
Document
|
Requirements
|
Photograph
|
|
Signature
|
Important Instructions for RRB Technician Apply Online 2025
Candidates must follow a few essential steps To successfully complete the RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 process. Staying informed and careful can improve the chances of selection in the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025.
Check Eligibility Carefully
Candidates must go through the official RRB notification before starting the application. Confirm that the age limit, educational qualifications, and other eligibility criteria are fully met.
Pay the Application Fee
Submit the required application fee only through the official online payment methods mentioned by RRB. Incomplete payments may lead to application rejection.
Follow All Official Instructions
Read all exam-related instructions provided by RRB. These include details about reporting time, rules at the exam centre, and items that are not allowed during the exam.
Reach Out for Help if Needed
If there are doubts or questions about the application or exam process, contact the RRB helpdesk or refer to the contact details shared in the official notification.
