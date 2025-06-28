RRB Technician Apply Online 2025: Direct Link to fill RRB Form Online at rrbapply.gov.in; Check Important Dates and Fees

RRB Technician Apply Online 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started accepting online applications for the RRB Technician posts from 28th June 2025. Interested candidates can now register on the official website at www.rrbapply.gov.in. Before applying, candidates should check the eligibility criteria, including the required educational qualifications and age limit. It is recommended to keep all necessary documents ready to ensure a smooth application process. RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 Notification on 27th June 2025 with 6238 vacancies for Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts. Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply online at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Technician Application Form 2025 Dates The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the RRB Technician online application on its official website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in starting from 28th June 2025. Candidates must complete their registration before the last date, which is 28th July 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates can check the important dates for RRB Technician Registration 2025 in the table below. Events Dates RRB Technician Notification 2025 27th June 2025 Online Application Starts 28th June 2025 Last Date for Registration 28th July 2025 (11:59 pm) Last Date to Pay Application Fee 28th July 2025 RRB Technician Exam Date 2025 To Be Announced RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Link Candidates interested in the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 can start applying online from 28th June 2025 using the official registration link at https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to complete and submit your online form before the 28th July 2025 (11:59 pm) deadline. The last date to pay the application fee is also 28th July 2025.

RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Direct Link How to Apply Online for RRB Technician 2025? The RRB Technician Application Form 2025 can be filled out only online. No other mode of application will be accepted. Follow these easy steps to complete RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 process: Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Step 2: Click on “Apply for RRB Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts.” Step 3: Create an account with basic details and verify using OTP. Step 4: Log in, choose RRB region, post, and zone. Step 5: Fill in personal, address, and education details. Step 6: Upload photo and signature as per the guidelines. Step 7: Pay the application fee online using Net Banking, Card, or UPI. Step 8: Review all details, submit the form before 28th July 2025, and save the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB Technician Application Fees 2025 Candidates must pay the required application fee online using Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI to complete the RRB Technician 2025 online form. The fee amount varies by category and is partially refundable after passing the CBT exam. Category Application Fee SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen / PWD / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically Backward Class Rs. 250/- (Refund of Rs. 250 minus bank charges after appearing in CBT) Other Categories Rs. 500/- (Refund of Rs. 400 minus bank charges after appearing in CBT) Also Check: RRB Technician Salary 2025 RRB Technician Exam Pattern 2025 RRB Technician Syllabus 2025 RRB Technician Application Form 2025 Signature Specifications When filling out the RRB Technician Application form 2025, candidates must carefully follow the rules for uploading their photograph and signature. Check the specifications below to avoid rejection of your application.

Document Requirements Photograph Capture a live image with the face properly aligned in the frame, and blink for verification.

Keep face at a suitable distance (not too close or far)

No cap, mask, or glasses allowed.

Use good lighting with a plain, uncluttered background. Signature Sign in black ink on white paper and scan clearly.

File format: JPG/JPEG.

File size: 30–49 KB.

Dimensions: 50 mm x 140 mm. Important Instructions for RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Candidates must follow a few essential steps To successfully complete the RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 process. Staying informed and careful can improve the chances of selection in the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025. Check Eligibility Carefully

Candidates must go through the official RRB notification before starting the application. Confirm that the age limit, educational qualifications, and other eligibility criteria are fully met.