Bank Holiday Today: If you are planning to visit the bank near you today, on 28 August 2026, I would suggest you to check your local RBI bank holiday list before stepping out of the house. As today is Raksha Bandhan, in most regions, the bank will remain closed.

The festival Raksha Bandhan is counted as a local regional celebration. So this is not a nationwide bank holiday. In some states and Union Territories, it will remain a normal working day. Whereas in Sikkim also, banks will remain close due to their local festival 'Pang-Lhabsol'. In Kerala banks will remain close due to Sree Narayana Guru / Ayyankali Jayanthi.

According to the RBI-based regional holiday schedule, bank holidays in India differ from state to state. Before making a small trip, it would be better to check with your branch to see whether it is open in your city.