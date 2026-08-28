Bank Holiday Today, August 28 : Are Banks Open or Closed Today On Raksha Bandhan? Check State-Wise List
Bank Holiday Today: Check whether banks are open or closed on August 28, 2026, state-wise bank holiday details, upcoming September holidays and online banking services available today.
Bank Holiday Today: If you are planning to visit the bank near you today, on 28 August 2026, I would suggest you to check your local RBI bank holiday list before stepping out of the house. As today is Raksha Bandhan, in most regions, the bank will remain closed.
The festival Raksha Bandhan is counted as a local regional celebration. So this is not a nationwide bank holiday. In some states and Union Territories, it will remain a normal working day. Whereas in Sikkim also, banks will remain close due to their local festival 'Pang-Lhabsol'. In Kerala banks will remain close due to Sree Narayana Guru / Ayyankali Jayanthi.
According to the RBI-based regional holiday schedule, bank holidays in India differ from state to state. Before making a small trip, it would be better to check with your branch to see whether it is open in your city.
Where Are Banks Open and Closed Today?
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Region/State
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Bank Status Today
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Occasion
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Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
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Closed
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Raksha Bandhan
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Kerala
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Closed
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Sree Narayana Guru / Ayyankali Jayanthi & Fourth Onam
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Sikkim
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Closed
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Pang-Lhabsol
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Jammu & Kashmir
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Closed
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Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
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Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
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Open
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Normal Working Day
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Other States (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura)
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Open
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Normal Working Day
Upcoming Bank Holiday In September
Other than Nationwide Bank Closures on Sundays & Saturdays, the banks are closed on these special occasions-
4 September (Friday)
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Occasion: Janmashtami
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and others
12 September (Saturday)
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Occasion: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Assam
14 September (Monday)
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Occasion: Ganesh Chaturthi / Ganesh Puja
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa
15 September (Tuesday)
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Occasion: Samvatsari / Nuakhai / Ganesh Chaturthi (Day 2)
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Gujarat, Odisha, Goa
21 September (Monday)
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Occasion: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi / Janmotsav of Sankardeva
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Kerala, Assam
22 September (Tuesday)
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Occasion: Karma Puja
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Jharkhand (Ranchi)
23 September (Wednesday)
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Occasion: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Jammu & Kashmir
25 September (Friday)
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Occasion: Indrajatra
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Major Impacted States/Regions: Sikkim
Will Online Banking Services Work?
Customers and students can continue using UPI, mobile banking apps, internet banking, ATMs, and debit and credit cards for most routine transactions.
Even if physical bank branches are closed, customers can continue to use digital banking services. These include:
- ATM cash withdrawals and deposits will work regardless of the bank closure.
- You will not be stuck, as UPI payments through apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm
- Internet banking and Mobile banking applications will work as they always do
- The process of IMPS, NEFT and RTGS money transfers will also be completed
- Most regular banking activities can still be completed online without visiting a branch.
Banks on Second and Fourth Saturdays
If not counting festivals and regional holidays, all banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, plus Sundays. All customers or students who wish to visit on these days are advised to check the holiday list of the specific state or verify it with the branch.
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