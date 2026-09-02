Bombay Creamery to JioMart: How Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Built a Consumer Empire; Top 10 Major Business Formats

The Reliance industry has always proved itself as the most dynamic and flexible business empire. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has pulled off all the segments it touches. From the launch of free Jio services to now the launch of an affordable ice cream brand, it is serving everyone. The commendable launch of Jio SIM can be seen as an example of how to capture your target audience and win their trust over the years. Not only this, but Reliance also has many other business segments that include clothing brands, the grocery market, media management, food and beverages, etc. Not only this, there are now small segments many people don’t know about. The biggest flex, or we can say advantage, Reliance Industries has is its huge retail and distribution network. Reliance Retail operates thousands of stores across India and also has large digital platforms such as JioMart and AJIO. As of June 30, 2026, Reliance Retail had 20,169 stores and more than 396 million registered customers.

Bombay Creamery: Reliance’s New Ice Cream Business Success after success, now Reliance has stepped into the already saturated business of ice cream, with a legacy-type brand name, Bombay Creamery. According to reports and the company press release, the starting price of the ice cream is just 10 rupees. The brand will sell cones, cups, sticks, bars and tubs. The launch is not for the whole country right now. In its initial stage, the company is in stores only in Western India. But the company says it will reach other parts of the country soon. Media Release - Reliance Consumer Products announces strategic entry into Ice Cream market with the launch of Bombay Creamery



Made with authentic dairy ingredients, Bombay Creamery is India’s first accessible premium dairy brand



Bengaluru, 1st September 2026: Reliance Consumer… pic.twitter.com/SYehXG2ici — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) September 1, 2026

Reliance Industries plans to hijack the market through its retail stores, distribution networks and digital platforms. The already vast market of Reliance will help it expand smoothly without an extra cost of setup. This ice cream launch is similar to Reliance’s earlier strategy of offering affordable products and reaching a large number of customers. A few months ago, it also entered the cola business. But ice cream and beverages are only one part of Reliance’s large business empire. Top 7 Business Formats Of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Reliance SMART and Smart Bazaar: Reliance SMART and Smart Bazaar are grocery stores. Customers can buy daily-use items like vegetables, fruits, dairy products, packaged food, personal-care products and household items. Reliance Digital: Reliance Digital is Reliance’s electronics business. Its stores sell smartphones, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, gaming products and many other electronic items.

Reliance Trends: Reliance Trends is Reliance’s fashion business. It sells clothes, footwear and fashion accessories for men, women and children at different price ranges. AJIO: AJIO is Reliance’s online fashion shopping platform. Customers can buy clothes, footwear, accessories and other lifestyle products from Indian and international brands. JioMart: JioMart is Reliance’s online shopping platform. Customers can buy groceries, clothes, electronics, home products and many other items from the comfort of their homes. Netmeds: Netmeds is Reliance’s online pharmacy and healthcare platform. Customers can order medicines and healthcare products online. Reliance is also expanding its physical Netmeds stores. Reliance Jewels: Reliance Jewels is Reliance’s jewellery business. Its stores sell gold, diamonds and other jewellery. It is another major business through which Reliance serves Indian consumers.

What Are The Takeaways From Reliance Industry? From groceries and electronics to fashion, medicines, jewellery and now ice cream, the company has built a large consumer ecosystem. Its biggest strength is the ability to use its stores, digital platforms and distribution network together. For consumers, this could mean more choices and stronger competition. For existing ice cream companies, Reliance’s entry could mean a new competitor with deep pockets, good money, a large retail network and an aggressive pricing strategy. The low prices are just a strategy of the company to capture the market and consumer’s soft corner. Reliance can only take this risk, because they can cover any kind of loss in this business as they are already a well stablished name in the industry. Everyone trying to understand how to run a business should learn from and do a deep analysis of big industries such as Reliance. Such business models help students understand business, expansion, planning and strategies.