The world has finally seen the record for the fastest runner on the planet, previously held by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt, broken, but with a twist. The feat was achieved not by a human but by a man-made robot named ‘Tiangong Ultra’.

In the recent World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, the 100-metre sprint saw not one but two robots go past the legendary Bolt’s record. The first-place robot, Tiangong Ultra, completed the sprint in just 9.39 seconds, well below Bolt’s record of 9.58 seconds, which he achieved in 2009 at the World Athletics Championships in Germany.

The runner-up also broke Bolt’s record. The second-place robot, named ‘Lightning’ developed by Honor, completed the race in 9.47 seconds.