From IIT & IIM to a Job in London, IAS Officer Divya Mittal Resigns After 13 Years of Service: Know Who She Is, Biography, Education, Career, and Achievements
IAS officer Divya Mittal, an IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore alumna, resigns after 13 years. Know her biography, education, career, UPSC journey, and achievements.
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal, who was a 2013-batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has resigned after 13 years of IAS service.
She announced her resignation on 30 August 2026 through an Instagram social media post, describing her IAS jiourney was unforgettable chapter of her life.
From IIT & IIM to a job in London, she chose her career as an IAS officer to serve the nation.
Explore who she is, her biography, education, career, and achievements in detail in this article.
Divya Mittal Biography: Quick Facts
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Aspects
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Details
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Name
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Divya Mittal
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Service
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Indian Administrative Service
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Batch
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2013
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Cadre
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Uttar Pradesh
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Date of Birth
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November 23, 1983
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Home Town
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Rewari, Haryana, India
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Education
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B.Tech in Engineering Physics, IIT Delhi
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Martial Status
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Married
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Children
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Two daughters
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Management Education
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PGDM, IIM Bangalore
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Earlier Corporate Career
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JP Morgan, London
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UPSC Achievement
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All India Rank 68
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Important Administrative Roles
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DM, Assistant Secretary, Joint Managing Director, Vice Chairperson, CEO UPRRDA, Special Secretary
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Districts as DM
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Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria
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Notable Development Work
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Piped-water initiative in remote Mirzapur village
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Resignation
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August 2026
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Service Completed
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About 13 years
Who Is Divya Mittal?
Divya Mittal is a former IAS officer of the 2013 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. During her career as an IAS officer, she held several administrative positions in Uttar Pradesh, and she also worked at the national level.
She served as District Magistrate and Collector of districts, including Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, and Deoria.
She also served as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.
Before her career as an IAS officer, she did a B.Tech from IIT and a PGDM from IIM Bangalore, but she was known for her shift from a corporate job to civil services.
Early Life and Education of Divya Mittal
Divya Mittal was born on 23 November 1983 in the Rewari district of Haryana, India. She has a very strong academic background, which includes two of the highest institutions in India.
She completed her B.Tech in Engineering Physics from IIT Delhi in 2005 and then completed her PGDM from IIM Bangalore.
Divya Mittal's Education at a Glance
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Institution
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Qualification
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Year
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IIT Delhi
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B.Tech, Engineering Physics
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2005
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IIM Bangalore
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PGDM
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2007
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MITx
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MicroMasters in Data, Economics and Development Policy
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2019–2020
From IIT and IIM to a Job in London
After completing her management studies from IIM Bangalore, she moved to London and worked at JP Morgan.
However, after having a good & bright career, she chose to come to India and decided to serve the nation by appearing in UPSC.
Divya Mittal and UPSC
After returning to India, she started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. On her first attempt, she was selected as an IPS officer, but next year again she appeared and secured All India Rank 68, leading to her selection for the IAS.
She joined the Uttar Pradesh cadre as an IAS officer in the 2013 batch.
View this post on Instagram
Divya Mittal's IAS Career
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Period/Stage
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Position or Responsibility
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2013
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Joined the IAS, Uttar Pradesh cadre
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2015
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Assistant Secretary, NITI Aayog
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2018–2019
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Joint Managing Director, UP State Industrial Development Authority
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2019–2020
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Vice Chairperson, Bareilly Development Authority
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2022–2023
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District Magistrate/Collector, Mirzapur
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2024
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CEO, Uttar Pradesh Rural Roads Development Agency
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2024–2026
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District Magistrate/Collector, Deoria
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2026
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Special Secretary, Revenue Department, Uttar Pradesh
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30 August 2026
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Resigned from the IAS
What Did Divya Mittal Say About Her IAS Journey?
View this post on Instagram
As per this Instagram social post, she said
“Today, I have voluntarily resigned from the IAS, bringing an unforgettable 13-year journey to a pause.
Growing up in a modest environment, I had dreamed of a good and successful life. After working day and night to study at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, I secured a job in London. But even after attaining "everything," something felt incomplete. Being away from my country hurt. My education, self-confidence, and the strength to hold my head high anywhere in the world—all of it was a debt I owed to this soil. That debt had to be repaid. I wanted the bricks of the India I had dreamed of to carry the marks of my hands too. So, I returned, and had the privilege of becoming an IAS officer.
I got the opportunity to do a lot and learned a great deal. Deoria taught me that standing by what is right is not an option, but a duty. Mirzapur taught me that "impossible" is not a fact, just an opinion. And sitting at the feet of Maa Vindhyavasini, I learned that power does not come from any position, but from her grace and the trust of the people. …
The greatest lesson was that the dreams I had seen for myself were already fulfilled; now I had to live the dreams I had seen for my people. The true peace of this life was visible in the eyes of the family that got their land rights for the first time, the person with disabilities who got an opportunity to live with dignity, and the farmer whose field received water. Walking alongside them in their struggles, I learned that behind every government file there is a person, and maintaining their dignity is true justice.
I was foolish to think I had come to give something. The truth is, I received the most, and that debt only grew deeper. People were happier in my happiness than I was. They looked at me with the same faith even when I was exhausted or broken. And this very thing gave me the courage to keep moving forward. I received so much love, respect, and affection that my lap was completely filled. A huge credit for this also goes to those colleagues, officers, and staff who worked shoulder to shoulder with me and stood by my side.
Today, my eyes are moist with gratitude. Just one scene is etched in them—that elderly mother on the hill of Lahuria Dah who said nothing upon seeing water reach her village for the first time; she simply touched my head with trembling hands and gave her blessings. The post may be gone today, but that touch will never leave me for the rest of my life. And neither will that dream leave me—the dream that the soil of this country has given me.
Yours,
Divya Mittal”
Divya Mittal's Major Achievements and Highlights
During her career, she has achieved a major achievement because she has not only did engineering from IIT Delhi or PGDM from IIM Bangalore, but also she cracked one of the tougest exam in India, which is UPSC, and with all these, she has also managed her responsibilities toward the nation where she was an IAS officer, and before IAS, she was also worked in one of the top companies in London, JP Morgan.
So, here are her major achievements given below in the table format
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Category
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Key Information & Details
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Education
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IIT Delhi & IIM Bangalore
• Studied Engineering Physics at IIT Delhi.
• Completed management education at IIM Bangalore.
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Corporate Career
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JP Morgan (London)
• Built a successful corporate career abroad before deciding to return to India.
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Civil Services Entry
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UPSC Success
• Initially selected for the IPS in an earlier attempt.
• Later cleared the Civil Services Examination with an All India Rank of 68 to join the IAS.
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Administrative Roles
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District Magistrate (DM)
• Served as DM in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, and Deoria, overseeing district-level administration and development.
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Rural Development
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CEO, UPRRDA
• Led the Uttar Pradesh Rural Roads Development Agency, improving rural connectivity and infrastructure (recognised in the IIT Delhi Alumni Impact Report).
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Governance Style
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People-Centred Administration
• Emphasised local problem-solving and grassroots governance during her tenure in Mirzapur and Deoria.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.