From IIT & IIM to a Job in London, IAS Officer Divya Mittal Resigns After 13 Years of Service: Know Who She Is, Biography, Education, Career, and Achievements

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal, who was a 2013-batch officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has resigned after 13 years of IAS service. She announced her resignation on 30 August 2026 through an Instagram social media post, describing her IAS jiourney was unforgettable chapter of her life. From IIT & IIM to a job in London, she chose her career as an IAS officer to serve the nation. Explore who she is, her biography, education, career, and achievements in detail in this article. Divya Mittal Biography: Quick Facts Aspects Details Name Divya Mittal Service Indian Administrative Service Batch 2013 Cadre Uttar Pradesh Date of Birth November 23, 1983 Home Town Rewari, Haryana, India Education B.Tech in Engineering Physics, IIT Delhi Martial Status Married Children Two daughters Management Education PGDM, IIM Bangalore Earlier Corporate Career JP Morgan, London UPSC Achievement All India Rank 68 Important Administrative Roles DM, Assistant Secretary, Joint Managing Director, Vice Chairperson, CEO UPRRDA, Special Secretary Districts as DM Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria Notable Development Work Piped-water initiative in remote Mirzapur village Resignation August 2026 Service Completed About 13 years

Who Is Divya Mittal? Divya Mittal is a former IAS officer of the 2013 batch of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. During her career as an IAS officer, she held several administrative positions in Uttar Pradesh, and she also worked at the national level. She served as District Magistrate and Collector of districts, including Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur, and Deoria. She also served as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department of the Uttar Pradesh government. Before her career as an IAS officer, she did a B.Tech from IIT and a PGDM from IIM Bangalore, but she was known for her shift from a corporate job to civil services. Early Life and Education of Divya Mittal Divya Mittal was born on 23 November 1983 in the Rewari district of Haryana, India. She has a very strong academic background, which includes two of the highest institutions in India.

She completed her B.Tech in Engineering Physics from IIT Delhi in 2005 and then completed her PGDM from IIM Bangalore. Divya Mittal's Education at a Glance Institution Qualification Year IIT Delhi B.Tech, Engineering Physics 2005 IIM Bangalore PGDM 2007 MITx MicroMasters in Data, Economics and Development Policy 2019–2020 From IIT and IIM to a Job in London After completing her management studies from IIM Bangalore, she moved to London and worked at JP Morgan. However, after having a good & bright career, she chose to come to India and decided to serve the nation by appearing in UPSC. Divya Mittal and UPSC After returning to India, she started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. On her first attempt, she was selected as an IPS officer, but next year again she appeared and secured All India Rank 68, leading to her selection for the IAS.

She joined the Uttar Pradesh cadre as an IAS officer in the 2013 batch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_ias) Divya Mittal's IAS Career Period/Stage Position or Responsibility 2013 Joined the IAS, Uttar Pradesh cadre 2015 Assistant Secretary, NITI Aayog 2018–2019 Joint Managing Director, UP State Industrial Development Authority 2019–2020 Vice Chairperson, Bareilly Development Authority 2022–2023 District Magistrate/Collector, Mirzapur 2024 CEO, Uttar Pradesh Rural Roads Development Agency 2024–2026 District Magistrate/Collector, Deoria 2026 Special Secretary, Revenue Department, Uttar Pradesh 30 August 2026 Resigned from the IAS What Did Divya Mittal Say About Her IAS Journey? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_ias)

As per this Instagram social post, she said “Today, I have voluntarily resigned from the IAS, bringing an unforgettable 13-year journey to a pause. Growing up in a modest environment, I had dreamed of a good and successful life. After working day and night to study at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, I secured a job in London. But even after attaining "everything," something felt incomplete. Being away from my country hurt. My education, self-confidence, and the strength to hold my head high anywhere in the world—all of it was a debt I owed to this soil. That debt had to be repaid. I wanted the bricks of the India I had dreamed of to carry the marks of my hands too. So, I returned, and had the privilege of becoming an IAS officer. I got the opportunity to do a lot and learned a great deal. Deoria taught me that standing by what is right is not an option, but a duty. Mirzapur taught me that "impossible" is not a fact, just an opinion. And sitting at the feet of Maa Vindhyavasini, I learned that power does not come from any position, but from her grace and the trust of the people. …

The greatest lesson was that the dreams I had seen for myself were already fulfilled; now I had to live the dreams I had seen for my people. The true peace of this life was visible in the eyes of the family that got their land rights for the first time, the person with disabilities who got an opportunity to live with dignity, and the farmer whose field received water. Walking alongside them in their struggles, I learned that behind every government file there is a person, and maintaining their dignity is true justice. I was foolish to think I had come to give something. The truth is, I received the most, and that debt only grew deeper. People were happier in my happiness than I was. They looked at me with the same faith even when I was exhausted or broken. And this very thing gave me the courage to keep moving forward. I received so much love, respect, and affection that my lap was completely filled. A huge credit for this also goes to those colleagues, officers, and staff who worked shoulder to shoulder with me and stood by my side.

Today, my eyes are moist with gratitude. Just one scene is etched in them—that elderly mother on the hill of Lahuria Dah who said nothing upon seeing water reach her village for the first time; she simply touched my head with trembling hands and gave her blessings. The post may be gone today, but that touch will never leave me for the rest of my life. And neither will that dream leave me—the dream that the soil of this country has given me. Yours, Divya Mittal” Divya Mittal's Major Achievements and Highlights During her career, she has achieved a major achievement because she has not only did engineering from IIT Delhi or PGDM from IIM Bangalore, but also she cracked one of the tougest exam in India, which is UPSC, and with all these, she has also managed her responsibilities toward the nation where she was an IAS officer, and before IAS, she was also worked in one of the top companies in London, JP Morgan.