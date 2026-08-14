GK Quiz on National Symbols: What Do the 24 Spokes in the Ashoka Chakra Represent?

In August each year students search for information about national symbols of India that may be required for school functions and exams. There are official guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding how to the hoist the national flag and about all the state emblem. But basic information may prove difficult for students to remember during exams.

This gk quiz on national symbol of india covers everyday questions about these official icons starting with what the 24 spokes in the Ashoka Chakra actually stand for to try ahead of Indepndence Day celebration on 15 August 2026.

10 GK Quiz on National Symbols of India with Answers and Explanations

Q1. What do the 24 spokes in the Ashoka Chakra on the Indian National Flag represent?

a) 24 states of ancient India

b) 24 hours of the day and 24 principles of life