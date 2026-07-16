Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Check Theme, Key Facts, Significance and Grand Festival Celebrations

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a spiritual and religious festival that is held every year in the months of June and July. In terms of the Hindu calendar, the ‘Chariot Festival’ is held on the second day (Dwitiya) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashadha (which occurs in June or July).

This year, the Jagannath Yatra 2026 commences on Thursday, July 16, 2026. During this festival, Lord Jagannath (Lord of the Universe) goes from his main temple (the Jagannath Temple) to the Gundicha Temple, which is believed to be the abode of His maternal aunt.

If you were to Google it, why is the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrated widely across India, you will find numerous mythological stories behind this festival.

One example of such a legend is that the temple is considered to be the place of birth of these deities (Janmaedi). It is in this temple where all the sacred trees were first shaped into the idols of Lord Jagannath, His elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and His sister Goddess Subhadra.