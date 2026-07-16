The coastal city of Puri fills with millions of devotees on the Bada Danda Grand Road to pull huge wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath with Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. The Jagannath Rath Yatra is famous worldwide for its large scale gathering. But beyond the religious devotion the Jagannath temple itself is a big puzzle for modern architects and scientists. It was built over 800 years ago with stone and features strange architecture that seems to break the everyday rules of science and physics. Let’s read about some of the most unusual things inside the Puri temple as general knowledge for students ahead of Rath Yatra in 2026. Historical Facts about Jagannath Temple First and foremost read the following historical and geographical details about the Puri temple from a factual perspective before we go through the mysterious attributes of the temple below:

Exam Attribute Historical and Geographical Facts about Jagannath Temple Location Puri, Odisha (East Coast of India) Built By King Anantavarman Chodaganga Deva (Eastern Ganga Dynasty) Timeline 12th Century CE Architectural Style Kalinga Architecture (Pancharatha Rekha Deula style) The Sacred Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra 7 Architectural Mysteries of the Jagannath Temple Scientists certify the Jagannath temple as one of the oldest temples to exist to date in India. But they are still trying to figure out these structural mysteries to date: 1. The Main Dome is Shadowless The main temple tower stands over 214 feet tall and is made of heavy stone blocks fitted together like a jigsaw puzzle. Oddly no matter what time of the day it is, the doom never throws a shadow onto the ground outside. Experts still argue if this is due to a genius geometric trick of ancient builders or a natural fluke.

2. Puri Temple Flag Always Fights the Wind At the very top of the temple sits a huge triangular flag called the Patitapaba. In nature wind pushes cloth in the direction it blows. But this flag of the Puri temple does the exact opposite. It always flutters against the direction of the wind. 3. The Seven Pot Kitchen Trick The cooks stack seven clay pots directly on top of each other above the huge firewood kitchen in the temple. Common sense says that the bottom pot closest to the flames should cook first. But the food in the topmost pot always cooks first and the bottom one finishes last. 4. The Lion Gate is Always Silent The temple sits right near the coast where the crashing waves of the Bay of Bengal make a loud sound. So when you stand just outside the main entrance at the Singhadwara (Lion’s Gate) you can hear the ocean clearly. But the exact second you step inside the lion gate the sound drops to absolute silence.