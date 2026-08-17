The Indian test team has gone a major overhaul with tests stalwarts like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin retiring in recent years. In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 5 active Indian batsmen with most runs in test cricket. Active Indian Batsmen with Most Test Runs Here is the list of top 5 active Indian batsmen with most runs in test cricket format. KL Rahul KL Rahul is the leading run score among the active Indian players in the Test cricket format with 4235 runs in 69 test matches and 120 innings. His highest score in Test is 199. He has scored 12 centuries and 21 half-centuries. During his test career he has batted in almost all positions starting from opening the innings to middle order. He is most successful while opening the innings for India in test matches.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja is a bowling all rounder who has been instrumental in providing India with the option of a spinner and a batsmen in Test format. He has played 90 tests and scored 4108 runs in 134 innings. His highest score is 175, and to his credit he has 6 scored hundreds coming later down the order and 28 half-centuries. With that he also has taken 350 wickets in Test which cements his place as one of the best allrounders in test cricket. Risabh Pant Risabh Pant the aggressive wicketkeeper batsmen has been instrumental to India’s run chase in tests since the last 3-4 years. He is a pure entertainer and is remembered for his brilliant chase in Gabba in 2024. Pant has played 51 test matches and scored 3596 runs in 88 innings with a highest score of 159. He has scored 8 hundreds, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper in Tests and 19 half-centuries.