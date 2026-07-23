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Which Is the Richest Country in Asia? Here’s the Answer

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 17:57 IST

Singapore is the richest country in Asia by GDP per capita, while China has the largest overall economy. Learn the difference and explore the richest countries in Asia.

Which Is the Richest Country in Asia? Here’s the Answer
Which Is the Richest Country in Asia? Here’s the Answer

Asia is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, including China, India, Japan, Singapore and the Gulf nations. However, Singapore ranks as the richest country in Asia. The city-state has one of the highest incomes per person in the world. 

Which Is the Richest Country in Asia?

Based on GDP per capita, Singapore is the richest country in Asia. It is driven by its strong financial sector, global trade, advanced manufacturing and technology industries.

Why Is Singapore So Rich?

Several factors have contributed to Singapore’s economic success is it is one of the world’s leading financial centres. The strategic location on major international shipping routes. Business-friendly policies and strong banking and investment sectors.

Which Country Has the Largest Economy in Asia?

While Singapore leads in income per person, China has the largest economy in Asia in terms of nominal GDP. China is the world’s second-largest economy after the United States and is a global manufacturing and export powerhouse.

Top 10 Richest Countries in Asia by GDP Per Capita

Rank Country
1 Singapore
2 Qatar
3 United Arab Emirates
4 Israel
5 Kuwait
6 Brunei
7 Bahrain
8 Saudi Arabia
9 Japan
10 South Korea

Where Does India Rank?

India is among the largest economies in Asia by total GDP but ranks much lower in GDP per capita because of its large population. However, India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

Richest Country vs Largest Economy

Many people confuse the richest country with the largest economy.

Basis Country
Richest Country (GDP per capita) Singapore
Largest Economy (Total GDP) China
Fastest-Growing Major Economy India (among major economies in recent years)

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 17:57 IST

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