16-Year-Old Sets Guinness World Record as World's Youngest Chartered Accountant! Know Who is Lakshmanan Meyyappan
How did a 16-year-old become a Chartered Accountant? Know the young record holder, CA journey and Guinness World Record.
A 16 year old boy has recently created history as he became the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant. His name is Lakshmanan Meyyappan and he has been recognised by the Guinness World Records for this achievement.
Lakshmanan’s achievement is a great deal as becoming a CA is quite tough. One has to go through years of studies and practice to appear for the exam.
The majority of CA aspirants in India attempt to gain the professional certification in their 20s however, Lakshmanan has done it at just the age of 16.
He is of Indian origin and is currently based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and achieved this record at the age of just 16 years and 141 days.
Who is the World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant?
Lakshmanan Meyyappan has made this record after he completed his qualification on 30 June 2021 in Dubai and he was just 16 years and 141 days old at that time.
Lakshmanan originally hails from India and he finished his class 10th board exams during COVID 19. Soon after that he started preparing for his professional accounting exams.
Lakshmanan’s mother plays a major role in helping him become the youngest CA. His mother introduced him to basic accounting ideas during the lockdown and that is how he got interested in finance.
What Exactly Was the Guinness World Record that Lakshmanan Meyyappan Made?
Lakshmanan has gained the official title of "Youngest Chartered Accountant (Male)." He completed his qualification in Dubai in 2021 however he has been awarded with this record recently in 2026.
There is one important thing that needs to be highlighted which is that Lakshmanan's qualification is called ACCA known as Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
ACCA is a UK based professional body and it is different from the Chartered Accountancy course run by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, known as ICAI.
However, both ACCA and ICAI use the title "Chartered Accountant", though they are separate qualifications with separate exams and separate rules.
Education and Academic Journey
Lakshmanan gave his class 10 board exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and right after his board exams, he started preparing for his ACCA qualification. He was only 15 years old at that time.
Lakshmanan managed to complete the entire ACCA course in about one year which is quite quick when compared to other aspirants.
His journey did not stop there. After ACCA, he went on to earn the CFA charter, which stands for Chartered Financial Analyst. Currently, he is also pursuing a Master of Science degree in Finance.
Lakshmanan has not stopped since then and along with his studies, he works as a Senior Research Analyst at Century Financial in Dubai.
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