16-Year-Old Sets Guinness World Record as World's Youngest Chartered Accountant! Know Who is Lakshmanan Meyyappan

A 16 year old boy has recently created history as he became the world’s youngest Chartered Accountant. His name is Lakshmanan Meyyappan and he has been recognised by the Guinness World Records for this achievement.

Lakshmanan’s achievement is a great deal as becoming a CA is quite tough. One has to go through years of studies and practice to appear for the exam.

The majority of CA aspirants in India attempt to gain the professional certification in their 20s however, Lakshmanan has done it at just the age of 16.

He is of Indian origin and is currently based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and achieved this record at the age of just 16 years and 141 days.

Who is the World’s Youngest Chartered Accountant?

Lakshmanan Meyyappan has made this record after he completed his qualification on 30 June 2021 in Dubai and he was just 16 years and 141 days old at that time.