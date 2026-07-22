Who is the Oldest Indian Cricketer to Score an ODI Century?
Rohit Sharma created a record when he scored 138 against England at Lord's becoming the oldest Indian cricketer to score a century in ODI’s. Read more about his record here.
Rohit Sharma is one of the finest white ball players in the world. He is known as the Hitman due to his explosive batting skills. For the record, he is the only player to score 3 double centuries in ODI’s and also the highest individual score in One Day Internationals (ODI).
His score of 264 against Sri Lanka on November 13, 2014 remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket. It is a record that has stood the test of time since last 12 years.
Now, Rohit has added another record to his already glorious career by becoming the oldest Indian cricketer to score a century in ODI cricket.
Let us explore how he achieved the record.
Oldest Indian Batsman to Score 100 in ODI
Rohit Sharma the former World Cup winning captain of India and one of the best opening batsman in ODI became the oldest Indian to score a century in ODI. His innings of 138 came in just 110 balls, and it was laced with 17 fours and 5 sixes.
With this innings Rohit broke several other records which are as follows:
1. This happened to be first century by an Indian in Lord's and also the second highest individual score in ODI’s in Lords.
2. Rohit now has scored 8 centuries in England, the most by any visiting cricketer in England or any other country.
3. Rohit has scored 18 centuries in ODI’s while chasing, it is the second highest after Virat Kohli.
4. His score of 138 is the highest individual score in ODI’s in England against England, the previous best was by Rohit Sharma’s 137 scored in Trent Bridge in 2018.
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