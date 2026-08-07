CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India to Face Pakistan on September 5

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 23:04 IST

India will face Pakistan on September 5 in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Check the full schedule, fixtures and tournament details.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the full schedule for the Women's Asia Cup 2026. The tournament will happen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and it will be played from August 28 to September 13, 2026. India and Pakistan, teams will meet in a much awaited match on September 5.

The India versus Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the whole tournament. Every time these two teams play, fans across Asia watch closely. Eight teams will take part in this edition. All matches, including the semi finals and the final, will be played at a single venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Here is the complete India schedule for Asia Cup 2026 along with group details and all the key fixtures.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 at a Glance

Particular

Details

Tournament

Women's Asia Cup 2026 (T20I format)

Organiser

Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

Host Country

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Venue

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Dates

August 28 to September 13, 2026

Total Teams

8

Total Matches

15

Defending Champions

Sri Lanka

Most Successful Team

India (has won the title the most times)

Match Timing

6:30 PM local time (around 8:00 PM IST)

India's Full Schedule in Women's Asia Cup 2026

India will first feature against Thailand on August 30, 2026 at Dubai International Stadium. Here is a complete overview of the schedule: 

Date

Match

Venue

Time (IST)

August 30, 2026

India vs Thailand

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

8:00 PM

September 3, 2026

India vs Hong Kong, China

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

8:00 PM

September 5, 2026

India vs Pakistan

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

8:00 PM

Full Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule

Date

Match

August 28, 2026

Thailand vs Hong Kong, China

August 29, 2026

Sri Lanka vs UAE

August 30, 2026

India vs Thailand

August 31, 2026

Bangladesh vs Indonesia

September 1, 2026

Pakistan vs Thailand

September 2, 2026

Sri Lanka vs Indonesia

September 3, 2026

India vs Hong Kong, China

September 4, 2026

UAE vs Indonesia

September 5, 2026

India vs Pakistan

September 6, 2026

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

September 7, 2026

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China

September 8, 2026

Bangladesh vs UAE

September 10, 2026

Semi-Final 1

September 11, 2026

Semi-Final 2

September 13, 2026

Final

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Groups

Group A

  • India

  • Pakistan

  • Thailand

  • Hong Kong, China

Group B

  • Sri Lanka (defending champions)

  • Bangladesh

  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Indonesia

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

... Read More
First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 23:04 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News