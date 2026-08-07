Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India to Face Pakistan on September 5

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the full schedule for the Women's Asia Cup 2026. The tournament will happen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and it will be played from August 28 to September 13, 2026. India and Pakistan, teams will meet in a much awaited match on September 5.

The India versus Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the whole tournament. Every time these two teams play, fans across Asia watch closely. Eight teams will take part in this edition. All matches, including the semi finals and the final, will be played at a single venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Here is the complete India schedule for Asia Cup 2026 along with group details and all the key fixtures.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 at a Glance