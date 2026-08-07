Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India to Face Pakistan on September 5
India will face Pakistan on September 5 in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Check the full schedule, fixtures and tournament details.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the full schedule for the Women's Asia Cup 2026. The tournament will happen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and it will be played from August 28 to September 13, 2026. India and Pakistan, teams will meet in a much awaited match on September 5.
The India versus Pakistan match is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the whole tournament. Every time these two teams play, fans across Asia watch closely. Eight teams will take part in this edition. All matches, including the semi finals and the final, will be played at a single venue, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Here is the complete India schedule for Asia Cup 2026 along with group details and all the key fixtures.
Women's Asia Cup 2026 at a Glance
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Particular
|
Details
|
Tournament
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Women's Asia Cup 2026 (T20I format)
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Organiser
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Asian Cricket Council (ACC)
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Host Country
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United Arab Emirates (UAE)
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Venue
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Dubai International Cricket Stadium
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Dates
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August 28 to September 13, 2026
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Total Teams
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8
|
Total Matches
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15
|
Defending Champions
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Sri Lanka
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Most Successful Team
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India (has won the title the most times)
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Match Timing
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6:30 PM local time (around 8:00 PM IST)
India's Full Schedule in Women's Asia Cup 2026
India will first feature against Thailand on August 30, 2026 at Dubai International Stadium. Here is a complete overview of the schedule:
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Date
|
Match
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Venue
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Time (IST)
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August 30, 2026
|
India vs Thailand
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Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|
8:00 PM
|
September 3, 2026
|
India vs Hong Kong, China
|
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|
8:00 PM
|
September 5, 2026
|
India vs Pakistan
|
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|
8:00 PM
Full Women's Asia Cup 2026 Schedule
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Date
|
Match
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August 28, 2026
|
Thailand vs Hong Kong, China
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August 29, 2026
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Sri Lanka vs UAE
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August 30, 2026
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India vs Thailand
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August 31, 2026
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Bangladesh vs Indonesia
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September 1, 2026
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Pakistan vs Thailand
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September 2, 2026
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Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
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September 3, 2026
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India vs Hong Kong, China
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September 4, 2026
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UAE vs Indonesia
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September 5, 2026
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India vs Pakistan
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September 6, 2026
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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
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September 7, 2026
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Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China
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September 8, 2026
|
Bangladesh vs UAE
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September 10, 2026
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Semi-Final 1
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September 11, 2026
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Semi-Final 2
|
September 13, 2026
|
Final
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Groups
Group A
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India
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Pakistan
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Thailand
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Hong Kong, China
Group B
-
Sri Lanka (defending champions)
-
Bangladesh
-
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
-
Indonesia
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