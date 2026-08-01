AIAPGET 2026: Correction Window Opens, Here’s What You Can and Cannot Edit in the Application Form

AIAPGET 2026 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026 today, August 1. Candidates can edit the permitted fields in their application form until 11:50 pm on August 2, 2026, by logging in with their application number and password on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/AIAPGET. If any modification leads to a change in the application fee, candidates will be required to pay the additional amount. During the correction window, applicants can also change their exam city preferences and the subject selected for AIAPGET 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2026.

What Candidates Can and Cannot Edit in the AIAPGET 2026 Application Form?

Candidates cannot make changes to their mobile number, email address, permanent address, or present address. Additionally, among the candidate’s name, mother’s name, and father’s name, only one of these fields can be edited.