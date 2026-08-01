AIAPGET 2026: Correction Window Opens, Here’s What You Can and Cannot Edit in the Application Form
The AIAPGET 2026 application correction window has opened today, allowing candidates to make changes to their application form, including their exam city preference and selected subject. Check what can and cannot be edited, along with the steps to make changes.
AIAPGET 2026 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026 today, August 1. Candidates can edit the permitted fields in their application form until 11:50 pm on August 2, 2026, by logging in with their application number and password on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/AIAPGET. If any modification leads to a change in the application fee, candidates will be required to pay the additional amount. During the correction window, applicants can also change their exam city preferences and the subject selected for AIAPGET 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2026.
What Candidates Can and Cannot Edit in the AIAPGET 2026 Application Form?
Candidates cannot make changes to their mobile number, email address, permanent address, or present address. Additionally, among the candidate’s name, mother’s name, and father’s name, only one of these fields can be edited.
Other Details That Can Be Edited
- Signature image upload
- Class 10 and Class 12 (or equivalent) details
- Graduation details
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Category
- Sub-category/PwBD status (if not verified through the UDID portal)
- Identity proof (only for candidates who registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar)
Candidates should note that if any correction results in a change in the application fee, the additional fee must be paid for the revised application to be processed. The correction facility can be used only once. Once the revised details are submitted, the application form will be frozen, and no further changes will be allowed.
AIAPGET 2026 Application Form Correction Window
AIAPGET 2026 Correction Window Official Notification
How to Make Changes in the AIAPGET 2026 Application Form?
1. Visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in/AIAPGET.
2. Click on “Correction Window of AIAPGET-2026” under the Candidate Activity section.
3. Log in using your application number and password.
4. Make the required changes, save the details, and submit the form.
5. If applicable, pay the additional application fee to complete the correction process.
AIAPGET 2026 Exam Schedule
The AIAPGET correction window closed on August 2 at 11:50 pm with the admit card expected to be released on August 18. The entrance exam will be conducted on August 22, 2026.
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Events
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Dates
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AIAPGET 2026 Registration Ends
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July 30, 2026
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AIAPGET 2026 Correction Window Timeline
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August 1 - 2, 2026
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City slip release date
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August 9, 2026 (expected)
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AIAPGET 2026 admit card release date
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August 18, 2026 (expected)
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AIAPGET 2026 exam date
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August 22, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.