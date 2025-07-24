AP ECET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Order at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET Phase 1 Allotment 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the AP ECET 2025 counselling phase 1 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment round can check the allotment results through the link available on the official website.

To download the AP ECET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment order, candidates can visit the official website and login using their hall ticket number and date of birth. Students are required to keep a copy of the allotment order with them when reporting for admissions.

Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission until July 26, 2025. AP ECET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result link is available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link for students to download the AP ECET phase 1 seat allotment result is also provided below.