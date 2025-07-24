Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP ECET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Download Allotment Order at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions until July 26, 2025. Download allotment order at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 24, 2025, 09:37 IST
AP ECET 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Result Out
AP ECET Phase 1 Allotment 2025: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the AP ECET 2025 counselling phase 1 seat allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the seat allotment round can check the allotment results through the link available on the official website. 

To download the AP ECET counselling 2025 phase 1 allotment order, candidates can visit the official website and login using their hall ticket number and date of birth. Students are required to keep a copy of the allotment order with them when reporting for admissions.

Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission until July 26, 2025. AP ECET counselling 2025 phase 1 seat allotment result link is available on the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. A direct link for students to download the AP ECET phase 1 seat allotment result is also provided below.

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Order - Click Here

Steps to Download AP ECET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result

The AP ECET counselling phase 1 seat allotment result link is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment order.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ECET counselling

Step 2: Click on the ECET Self-reporting allotment order link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and password

Step 4: The AP ECET Phase 1 allotment order will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment order for further reference

Details Mentioned on AP ECET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Allotment Order

The AP ECET counselling 2025 Phase 1 allotment order is available on the official website. The details mentioned on the allotment order are as follows.

  • Candidate name

  • Registration number

  • AP ECET Rank

  • College allotted

  • Category of allotment

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result LIVE: EAPCET Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

