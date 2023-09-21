AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Choice Filling Begins Today, Link Available Until Sept 23

  1. Home
AP ICET counselling round 1 choice filling process begins today. Candidates can enter the web options for the first allotment round until September 23, 2023. Check complete details here.

Updated: Sep 21, 2023 11:02 IST
AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 1 choice filling process today, September 21, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the AP ICET 2023 counselling can enter the choices for the allotment process through the login link provided.

The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the allotment round is September 23, 2023. Candidates will also be given a chance to make necessary changes in the AP ICET 2023 web options on September 24, 2023. Those participating in the first phase of counselling are required to enter their choice of course and college for the allotment process. 

AP ICET 2023 round 1 allotment choice filling window is available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the choice-filling process through the link given here. 

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Direct link - Click Here

AP ICET 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling

The window for candidates to complete the AP ICET 2023 round 1 choice-filling process will be available today, September 21, 2023. Those who have completed the registration process can check the choice-filling steps below. 

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of AP ICET

Step 2: Click on the web options entry window

Step 3: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college in the given link

Step 4: Save the order of choices entered and click on the final submission link

AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Web options from

September 21 to 23, 2023

Change of web options 

September 24, 2023

Allotment of seats from

September 27, 2023

Self-reporting and reporting at colleges by the candidates from

September 29, 2023

