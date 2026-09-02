Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at dme.assam.gov.in Today, PDF Direct Link Here
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the seat allotment results for the first round of allocations PDF today, September 2, 2026 at dme.assam.gov.in. Allotted candidates will need to download their seat allotment letter from the portal and report to their respective colleges further admission processes.
Assam NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the seat allotment results for the first round of allocations today, September 2, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download the PDF at dme.assam.gov.in. Allotted candidates will need to download their seat allotment letter from the portal and report to their respective colleges from September 4 to 5, 2026 for further admission processes.
How to check the Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF online:
- Visit the official website at dme.assam.gov.in
- Under the “Latest” section, click on the link for seat allotment
- Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF will appear
- Search your allotment status and download for future reference
Details Mentioned on Assam NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result
While downloading the Assam NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result, candidates must ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the online document:
- Allotted college
- Allotted course
- Serial Number
- Registration List Serial Number
- NEET UG Roll Number
- NEET Rank
- NEET Score
- DME Application Number
- Revised State Rank
- Name of the Candidate
- Category
What After the Release of Assam NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Once the Assam NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been released, candidates will need to check their allotment status, download the allotment letter and prepare their other documents to report to their allotted college for documents verification and further admissions protocol. For further updates and details on the admission procedure, candidates will need to visit the official website of the board at dme.assam.gov.in.
How to download Assam NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the Assam NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter online:
- Visit the official website at dme.assam.gov.in
- Under the “Latest” section, click on the login button
- Enter your login credentials to submit
- In the dashboard, click on the link to download the allotment letter
- Check your details and download for counselling purposes
DIRECT LINK - Assam NEET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter (Active SOON)
Also Read: OJEE 2026: Web-Based Counselling Tentative Schedule Released at ojee.nic.in for B.Pharm, M.Pharm, LE Pharmacy Courses
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.