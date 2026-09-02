Assam NEET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at dme.assam.gov.in Today, PDF Direct Link Here

Assam NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam will release the seat allotment results for the first round of allocations today, September 2, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download the PDF at dme.assam.gov.in. Allotted candidates will need to download their seat allotment letter from the portal and report to their respective colleges from September 4 to 5, 2026 for further admission processes.

How to check the Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Assam NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF online: