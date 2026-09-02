OJEE 2026: Web-Based Counselling Tentative Schedule Released at ojee.nic.in for B.Pharm, M.Pharm, LE Pharmacy Courses

OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will, in a notice released on September 1, 2026, start the process of choice filling and locking from September 3, 2026 from 5 PM. The admissions will be conducted for candidates who have qualified in PGAT/OJEE-2026 for M.PHARM and OJEE 2026 for Lateral Entry to B.PHARM examinations.the committee has also released the tentative schedule for web-based counselling. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the counselling choice filling will begin on September 3, 2026, 5 PM onwards. The e-counselling will allow students to choose their colleges and courses based on their OJEE-2026 / NEET-UG 2026 / JEE-MAIN 2026 ranks as applicable. Students are advised to read the Information brochure, Counselling Brochure and Step-by-Step process carefully to apply and follow through the time table, available on the official website ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com. The authority will not be responsible if a student makes a mistake by not understanding the rules correctly.