OJEE 2026: Web-Based Counselling Tentative Schedule Released at ojee.nic.in for B.Pharm, M.Pharm, LE Pharmacy Courses
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will begin the process of choice filling and locking from September 3, 2026 from 5 PM, the schedule for the same has also been released for admission to B.Pharm, M.Pharm, LE Pharmacy courses. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at ojee.nic.in. According to the schedule, the counselling choice filling will begin on September 3, 2026, 5 PM onwards.
OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will, in a notice released on September 1, 2026, start the process of choice filling and locking from September 3, 2026 from 5 PM. The admissions will be conducted for candidates who have qualified in PGAT/OJEE-2026 for M.PHARM and OJEE 2026 for Lateral Entry to B.PHARM examinations.the committee has also released the tentative schedule for web-based counselling. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the counselling choice filling will begin on September 3, 2026, 5 PM onwards. The e-counselling will allow students to choose their colleges and courses based on their OJEE-2026 / NEET-UG 2026 / JEE-MAIN 2026 ranks as applicable. Students are advised to read the Information brochure, Counselling Brochure and Step-by-Step process carefully to apply and follow through the time table, available on the official website ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com. The authority will not be responsible if a student makes a mistake by not understanding the rules correctly.
Official Notification: Counselling for B.PHARM/ LE.PHARM/ M.PHARM for the Session 2026-27
OJEE 2026: Web-Based Counselling Tentative Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the tentative schedule for OJEE 2026: Web-Based Counselling for B.Pharm, M.Pharm, LE Pharmacy programmes:
|DATE and TIME
|EVENT
|September 3, 2026, 5 PM
|Candidate Registration and Choice Filling Starts
|September 9, 2026, 5 PM
|Display of Mock Seat Allotment-1 based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on September 7, 2026, 5 PM
|September 10, 2026, 11:30 AM
|Choice Locking Facility using Candidate Password Starts
|September 11, 2026, 11:59 PM
|End of Registration and Choice Locking
|September 12, 2026
|Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats.
|September 14, 2026, 5 PM
|Seat Allotment: Round - 1
|September 14 - 17, 2026, 5 PM
|Online reporting: Payment of Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee, Document Upload, Exercise Freeze/ Float Option
|September 18, 2026, 5 PM
|Last date to respond to query, if required (Round 1)
|September 13 - 18, 2026, 5 PM
|Withdrawal / Exit from seat allocation process
|September 19, 2026
|Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats
|September 21, 2026, 5 PM
|Seat Allotment: Round - 2
|7 PM, September 23 - 27 2026,11:59 PM
|Registration and Choice Filling for Special OJEE/ 2nd OJEE rank holders of concerned courses and NEET-UG 2026/JEEMAIN-2026 rank holders not registered earlier
|September 21 - 23, 2026, 5 PM
|Online reporting: Payment of Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee, Document Upload, Exercise Freeze/ Float Option (Only for candidates, newly allotted in Round-2)
|September 20 - 27, 2026, 5 PM
|Withdrawal / Exit from seat allocation process
|September 25, 2026, 5 PM
|Last date to respond to query, if required (Round 2)
|September 28, 2026
|Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats.
|September 30, 2026, 5 PM
|Final Round of Seat Allotment and Downloading of Final Allotment Letter
|September 30 - 31, 2026, 5 PM
|Online reporting: Payment of Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee, Document Upload, Respond to Query (For newly allotted candidates only)All newly allotted candidates will be able to download their final allotment letter only after completing the process of fee payment and document verification successfully.
|September 30, 2026 onwards
|Physical Reporting to the Institute/College
OJEE Web-Based Counselling 2026: Important Note
- Candidates who have paid Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee and verified their documents till the third round can download their final allotment letter after the announcement.
- They will have to report to their respective allotted Institute/College for final admission within stipulated time.
- Failure to which will result in cancellation of allotment and the vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level admission.
All the candidates must regularly visit the websites of their final allotted Colleges/Institutes and contact the concerned authorities for actual reporting date and mode of reporting etc.
Official Notice: TENTATIVE Web-BASED COUNSELLING SCHEDULE FOR B.Pharm, M.Pharm, LE Pharmacy COURSE FOR THE SESSION 2026-27
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Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.