Madhya Pradesh Cabinet to Split RGPV into Three Campuses Across Bhopal, Ujjain, and Jabalpur; Rajiv Gandhi’s Name to be Removed
In a latest development, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) will be split into three campuses across the state in Bhopal, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. Administrative and infrastructural changes are underway, with an improved emphasis on skill development.
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, led by CM Mohan Yadav, has approved the splitting of the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) into three campuses across the state. The new campuses aim to focus their curricula on fostering cutting-edge technological skills into students. The name of the university has also been approved to remove the name of the former PM of India Rajiv Gandhi, and to emphasize on and add the word "skill" along with "technology."
Campuses Across Three Regions
The new technology and skills campuses will be established in Bhopal, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, named Madhya (central) Bharat, Malwa, and Mahakoshal, sharing 585 colleges from 55 districts and approximately 3.83 lakh students. According to the Technical Education Department's proposal, the existing campus in Bhopal will serve as the central MP region, with the autonomous engineering college in Jabalpur to be the headquarters of the proposed Mahakaushal University, and Ujjain the headquarters of the Malwa region university.
Divisions to be included in the universities
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University
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Headquarters
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Divisions Included
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Madhya Bharat
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Bhopal
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Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Chambal
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Mahakaushal
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Jabalpur
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Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar
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Malwa
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Ujjain
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Indore, Ujjain
Total 585 Colleges To Be Divided
With 585 colleges across 55 districts of the state are affiliated to RGPV and a total of 13 syllabi following, the university now stands with a collective attendance of around 3.83 lakh students studying. Once new campuses are in-charge, these colleges will be divided on the basis of division, with colleges from Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions coming under the Madhya Bharat University, colleges from Ujjain and Indore divisions to be included in the Malwa University, while colleges from Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions will run under the Mahakaushal University.
Administrative Changes Proposed
Among the changes proposed, the universities are set to be run by separate acts. Positions of Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Deputy Registrar, and Finance Officer have been approved for Malwa and Mahakaushal Universities, with general staff for support and technical positions to be outsourced.
Initially, the salaries and other expenses for these posts will be met from the funds received from the main campus, gradually operating on a self-financing basis with the freedom to make their administrative and financial arrangements.
A “Madhya Pradesh Technical University Authorized Committee”, headed by the Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal has been formed to oversee the formation of the universities and the subsequent process. With the Departments of Skill Development and Employment, Finance, Higher Education, General Administration, and the Vice-Chancellor of RGPV as members.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.