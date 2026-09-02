Madhya Pradesh Cabinet to Split RGPV into Three Campuses Across Bhopal, Ujjain, and Jabalpur; Rajiv Gandhi’s Name to be Removed

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In a latest development, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) will be split into three campuses across the state in Bhopal, Ujjain, and Jabalpur. Administrative and infrastructural changes are underway, with an improved emphasis on skill development.

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet, led by CM Mohan Yadav, has approved the splitting of the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) into three campuses across the state. The new campuses aim to focus their curricula on fostering cutting-edge technological skills into students. The name of the university has also been approved to remove the name of the former PM of India Rajiv Gandhi, and to emphasize on and add the word "skill" along with "technology." Campuses Across Three Regions The new technology and skills campuses will be established in Bhopal, Ujjain, and Jabalpur, named Madhya (central) Bharat, Malwa, and Mahakoshal, sharing 585 colleges from 55 districts and approximately 3.83 lakh students. According to the Technical Education Department's proposal, the existing campus in Bhopal will serve as the central MP region, with the autonomous engineering college in Jabalpur to be the headquarters of the proposed Mahakaushal University, and Ujjain the headquarters of the Malwa region university.

Divisions to be included in the universities University Headquarters Divisions Included Madhya Bharat Bhopal Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Chambal Mahakaushal Jabalpur Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar Malwa Ujjain Indore, Ujjain Total 585 Colleges To Be Divided With 585 colleges across 55 districts of the state are affiliated to RGPV and a total of 13 syllabi following, the university now stands with a collective attendance of around 3.83 lakh students studying. Once new campuses are in-charge, these colleges will be divided on the basis of division, with colleges from Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions coming under the Madhya Bharat University, colleges from Ujjain and Indore divisions to be included in the Malwa University, while colleges from Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions will run under the Mahakaushal University.