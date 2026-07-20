Bihar Higher Education Reform Plan Faces Strong Opposition Across Universities
A proposed law to change Bihar’s higher education system has lead to strong protests from teachers, students and employees. Many fear loss of university autonomy and damage to Patna University’s identity. Read the article to know more details.
A proposed law to change Bihar’s higher education system has created major concern among teachers, students, and university employees. Many believe that the plan could reduce freedom from universities and place too much control in the hands of the higher education department. Patna University is at the centre of this debate because many teachers and alumni fear the changes could weaken its special identity and long history. Read the article to know more details.
Why the Proposed Law is Facing Resistance
The biggest concern is the plan to separate undergraduate and postgraduate education. Under this proposal more than 500 constituent undergraduate colleges may be taken away from the control of state universities in setting academic calendars, designing courses and making internal decisions. The Federation of University Teachers Association of Bihar said this kind of central control goes against the spirit of modern education policy and may turn colleges into institutions run more by the government than by academics.
Higher education director N K Agarwal has said this matter is still open and discussions are going on. He said several points were discussed at a meeting held at Lok Bhavan with department officials. He also said the final decision will be taken at the top level. Even so the lack of clarity has added to fear and anger among different groups in the education system.
Patna University Concerns and Wider Protest
Another major issue is the reported plan to merge the Patna University Act 1976 with the Bihar State University Act 1976 into one law. Teachers and alumni of Patna University said this could harm the university's residential nature research environment and historic legacy. Former Patna College principal Nawal Kishore Chaudhary has also raised concern over reports that teachers may be barred from contesting elections supporting political ideas or writing in their favor. He also asked who would then represent teachers in the state legislature.
Student groups who met at Patna College on Sunday also opposed the proposal. They said universities should not become bodies controlled by the bureaucracy and demanded that the draft law must be made public for wider discussion. The Bihar State University and College Employees Federation has also opposed the plan to separate colleges from universities and warned of direct action if the government moves ahead.
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