BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2026 Marksheet Available From August 20; How to Download

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released Bihar Board Madhyama class 10th Special Examination 2026 and BSEB Matric Compartment Examination 2026. According to the recent notification released, The school heads can get the BSEB 10th compartment marksheets for their students from the District Education Officer, DEO, from August 20, 2026. Students can get their BSEB Class 10th compartment and special exams 2026 marksheets along with provisional certificates from their respective schools.

The BSEB had conducted the Bihar Board 10th compartment and special exams 2026 for students who wanted to improve their marks in any paper or clear their exam in a maximum of two papers. The BSEB Matric compartment results 2026 were declared on May 23, 2026.