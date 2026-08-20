BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2026 Marksheet Available From August 20; How to Download
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has made available the BSEB Class 10th compartment exam 2026 marksheets and provisional certificates. Students can get their Bihar Board Madhyama Special and Matric Compartment exam certificates.
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released Bihar Board Madhyama class 10th Special Examination 2026 and BSEB Matric Compartment Examination 2026. According to the recent notification released, The school heads can get the BSEB 10th compartment marksheets for their students from the District Education Officer, DEO, from August 20, 2026. Students can get their BSEB Class 10th compartment and special exams 2026 marksheets along with provisional certificates from their respective schools.
The BSEB had conducted the Bihar Board 10th compartment and special exams 2026 for students who wanted to improve their marks in any paper or clear their exam in a maximum of two papers. The BSEB Matric compartment results 2026 were declared on May 23, 2026.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/P6ilIrTZzr— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 20, 2026
Bihar Board Compartment Exam 2026 Marksheet Details
- Bihar Board 10th compartment and special exam documents, including marksheets and certificates are ready at the District Education Officer, DEO, office starting from August 20, 2026.
- This release also includes marksheets for students who had their marks changed after scrutiny.
- School heads will collect the documents from the DEO office.
- After that, students can collect their documents from their own schools.
- Please do not visit the DEO office directly; contact your school first.
Students are expected to collect their documents through their respective schools only instead of approaching the DEO office in person. School heads have been asked to collect the documents from the concerned DEO office and distribute them among the students who appeared for the BSEB 10th compartment exams.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.